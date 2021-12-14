...Snow Developing Late Tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with
gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to
areas of blowing snow
* WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties.
* WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers wrestling team lost their dual to the Star Valley High School Braves on Tuesday, Dec. 14, by the score of 65-12.
Freshman Sam Thornhill won his 152-weight class bout much to the crowds roaring approval.
Sophomore Broc Fletcher won his 126-weight class match, while sophomore Justin Henry won the last match of the night in the 132-weight class.
Rock Springs High School was burdened with a school lockdown earlier in the day which could have played a part in the Tigers performance, according to head coach Brad Profaizer.
“This isn’t how I wanted to end the night,” Profaizer explained. “I was hoping for a closer dual. We started off the day good but then we had a lockdown and the mood changed. We didn’t get to weigh in on time and a few kids didn’t show up in time. Three kids didn’t make weight and we had one kid who didn’t show up at all. Minutes before the fight we are shifting kids up and down weight classes so we can have a full team but there are a lot of things we need to work on, mentally and physically.”
The Tigers will hit the mats again, this weekend, for the Pat Weede Memorial in Gillette but the next home dual is the Jackman-Thoman Invite from the Jan 14 – 15.