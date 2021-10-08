ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs High School Tigers gave their fans a treat for Homecoming, as they easily beat the Cheyenne South High School Bison by the score of 65-0.
The Tigers took it to the Bison from the first play when senior Andrew Skorcz returned a sloppy kickoff for a touchdown.
Future Wyoming Cowboy and senior Isaac Schoenfeld got in on the action as he scored the next touchdown on a long run play to give his team a 14-0 lead, before the 10 minute mark.
Junior Saben Carlsen showed off his slick moves in the open field, as he scored the next two touchdowns for the Tigers. The first being on a short yard run play and the latter coming from a punt return.
Junior Braxton Smith got in on the action, as he scored on a short yard run play himself.
Senior Colton Carlsen also joined the scoring party, as he scored on a run play to give his team a 42-0 lead.
Senior Dylan Coburn capped off a high scoring assault from the Tigers with back-to-back long run plays, after the first was called back for a penalty.
This gave the Tigers a huge 49-0 lead at the end of only the first quarter.
Despite the massive 65-0 win, head coach Mark Lenhardt makes a point to mention the hardships that the Bison are going through this season.
"I think South Cheyenne were put in a tough spot," Lenhardt said. "They've struggled and had even more guys out with COVID. They are also playing sophomores and freshmen so they are virtually outmatched but I give a lot of credit to them for not folding up and quitting. That is great experience for those kids."
When asked about potentially breaking the school scoring record of 87 points set in the 2002 state championship game, Lenhardt showed nothing but respect for his opponents.
"I have no interest whatsoever. Plus, I have been on the other end of these sorts of games and its just not good for anybody. I feel for the Bison coaching staff because he has done a terrific job with the hand he was dealt."
Looking ahead to the Tigers' next game against Cheyenne Central, Lenhardt knows they are no slouch despite their 1-5 record.
"They have a great quarterback who can run and they play hard on defense. It'll be a game where we have to play extremely good football to get the win. It'll be interesting to see how it goes, considering we haven't played our starters much but we are well rested so it should be to our advantage."
Lenhardt and the Tigers go into battle against the Indians of Cheyenne Central on Friday, Oct. 15, on Senior Night, at 6 p.m.