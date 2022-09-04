RSHS cheer team

The Rock Springs High School cheer team performed one of their routines to the crowd at Bunning Park during the 8th annual Tiger Town Bash on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Wearing orange and black attire on Thursday, Sept. 1, supporters welcomed the Rock Springs High School Tigers into Bunning Park during the 8th annual Tiger Town Bash.

The annual celebration kicked off with introductions to the members of the fall sports and activities. Leaders of each team gave a sneak peek into their season and ended it with a team cheer.

