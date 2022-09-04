ROCK SPRINGS – Wearing orange and black attire on Thursday, Sept. 1, supporters welcomed the Rock Springs High School Tigers into Bunning Park during the 8th annual Tiger Town Bash.
The annual celebration kicked off with introductions to the members of the fall sports and activities. Leaders of each team gave a sneak peek into their season and ended it with a team cheer.
The cross-country team took the stage first with their new coach, Eric Urlacher. RSHS senior Ben Bae complimented the team on their successes so far.
“These guys are fierce, competitive and we’re ready to rock,” said Bae.
Bae went on to explain the story behind the team’s cheer.
The day after every home-meet, the team will run the most challenging peak in Sweetwater County,
“When we get to the top, we place a stone with the initials JM, NP and DB,” Bae shared. “Those initials stand for Justin McDonald, Nicole Peterson and Dan Bruner.”
McDonald, Peterson and Bruner are former cross-country runners who have passed away.
“We always remember them during our races and we always begin our races like that,” Bae pointed out. “When our races get tough, we think about the challenges they had.”
The team huddled together and shouted their initials as part of their team cheer before exiting the stage.
Other groups showing their excitement for the season include the RSHS speech and debate, volleyball, golf, swimming, and football teams.
Smiling and not missing a beat, the cheer team and Tiger Rhythm Dance Team showed off their skills to fellow students and spectators.
Coaches took a minute or two to remind athletes how sports can make an impact on their lives.
“The things you are learning in activities are far more important than you realize at this age,” Mark Lenhardt, RSHS football coach, told the students. “I know one of our goals in our program is to build better husbands, build better fathers, better neighbors and friends. You will understand that as you get older.”
“Soak it up, guys, because it’s going to go fast!”
Students also took a moment to recognize their coaches.
“Coach Lenhardt puts in so much work for us at the school more than anyone I know,” Carter McBurnett, RSHS senior lineman said. “It wasn’t that long ago when we sucked. Coach Lenhardt came in and changed our culture around. It’s a battle every week and I appreciate him for all he’s done for us.”
Before drum majors Hallie May, Aspen Young and Mia Spicer led the band with their show opener, “I Will Survive/Bad Romance,” in the park, RSHS band director, Brian Redmond, recognized the students for their hard work and dedication.
“The students who are here in these sports and in the activities are absolutely phenomenal – the best Rock Springs has to offer,” Redmond told the crowd.
Tom Jassman, assistant principal and activities director, introduced this year’s individual honorees for the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame.
David “Gutty” Carter
Donna Evans
JJ Syvrud
Rob Spence
Coaches:
Stewart Dulaney
Carl Romanowski
Todd Delaney
Contributors to the RSHS Hall of Fame include:
John Novotny
Rex Dulaney
The 1978 state championship football team was also inducted.
As the RSHS marching band played “Tiger Rag”, David Bozner, one of the 1978 state championship football inductees, recalls the challenges of being a young athlete on the football team.
“I was a sophomore running from those guys and the coach didn’t like it!” Bozner laughed. “I kept saying, ‘Oh, no, you’re not going to catch me!’ But we helped them get stronger by practicing on us. We got killed but they won it.
“I was indirectly on the championship team but I, as well as the rest of us, supported the varsity players and we made history.”