CASPER – No expected them to get this far. Yet, here they are.
The Rock Springs High School Tigers appear to have peaked at the right time. After winning just three games the entire regular season, the Tigers doubled their win total at the Class 4A West Conference tournament to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“I’ve been telling them this whole second half of the season that we’re going to be dangerous going into the postseason because we were going to peak at the right time. We just needed to get over that hump,” said head coach Bill Rosette.
“They believed in themselves and played better than they have all year. They got some confidence going and that’s pretty awesome right now.
“They’re excited. They got a lot of energy and are focused. They’re ready to get going.
Admittedly, Rosette said he was pleasantly surprised by how well the Tigers competed at the conference tournament.
“I was really shocked with how well we did in Riverton,” he said. “It’s not just one game. We played good in three games and played so-so in one game. The energy is there and so is the focus. I’m pretty proud of these kids.”
He said that over the course of the season, the Tigers never lost their focus despite going through 21 losses.
“They have gotten so much better from beginning to end. They never lost their focus. They are so excited for this moment,” Rosette said.
The team’s motto for this season is ‘Together, we’re stronger.’ And over the last week or so, the Tigers proved that it’s teamwork that makes the dream work.
“They have patience on offense because we’re not a team that can shoot the ball at a high clip. They had patience, they were unselfish and they played together as a team. That was the biggest part,” Rosette said.
“They just saw what they could do together and that’s why our motto this year is ‘Together we’re stronger’ and they showed that last weekend.”
The Tigers enter the state tournament as the No. 3 seed from the western conference. They are slated to play Cheyenne East High School in the opening round of the state tournament.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Wednesday, March 9, prior to the state tournament.