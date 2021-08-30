...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Rock Springs High School senior Andrew Skorz flies by his defender for a huge touchdown play against Campbell County High School on Friday, Aug. 27.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are traveling to Gillette this Friday to take on Thunder Basin High School after dominating Campbell County High School in the season opener at home.
“Thunder Basin has been in the state championship the last two years. They’re a good group and they’re going to have a quarterback who is like our kid, who is coming back. They’re going to be able to throw the ball around and I’m sure they’ll have good size up front. It’s going to be one of those situations where we got to be ready to go,” said Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt following a 56-8 victory on Aug. 27.
While the Tigers put on a show offensively and defensively in front a proud home crowd, there were some things the team needs to work on, specifically on the defensive end.
The Camels had three plays in the game that went for huge yardage, including one in the first quarter that led to an 80-yard touchdown.
Lenhardt said that those plays are a cause of having bad eye discipline.
“There are times when our eyes are in the wrong spot. We had a free safety making his first start and those are things that we’ve been working on quite a bit and getting our guys better,” he said.
“But it’s not just that. Our linebackers have got to collision better on verticals. There’s a lot of things that go into it. Our rushes got to get home.
“When it’s all said and done, there’s always something in terms of the team that we got to get better at.”
The Tigers face Thunder Basin on the road at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.