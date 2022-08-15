ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the eighth annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Thursday, Sept. 1, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase our TIGER PRIDE as students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game! The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will be performing and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday.
The Tiger Town Bash will be hosted at a new location this year – Bunning Park! The park will allow more room, easier access and parking. The 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all of the participating clubs, will march down Edgar to Bunning Park where festivities will begin at 5:15 p.m.
The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA as a means of building community and school spirit while involving students in Downtown Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.