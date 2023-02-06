The Rock Springs High School swimming and diving team finished second at the 4A Western Conference Meet this weekend.
GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School swimming and diving team hosted the 4A Western Conference Meets this weekend; however, they took place across the county at Green River High School.
The Tigers performed well and finished in second place, totaling a team score of 277. Laramie High School won the meet, finishing with a final team score of 433.
Kelly Walsh (225), Jackson (112) and Natrona County (92) also competed in this year’s conference meet.
Teams will compete one last time this upcoming Thursday, Feb. 9, before they head to Gillette on Feb. 16-18 to compete at the state championships.
Below are the top three finishes from all 12 events.
200-yard medley relay
1. Laramie – 1:42.92 – Kelan Stakes, Josh Liu, Kody Mathill and Garrett Rees
2. Kelly Walsh – 1:46.89 – Victor Lebsock, Dylan Rogers, Ayden Hines and Jeremiah Smith
3. Rock Springs – 1:52.21 – Bryce Perry, Cameron Ribordy, Tanner Thompson and Hudson Poyer
200-yard freestyle
1. Rock Springs – 1:50.76C – John Spicer
2. Laramie – 1:52.40 – Loden Ewers
3. Laramie – 1:54.19 – Tanner Lam
200-yard IM
1. Laramie – 2:05.64 – Kyle Morton
2. Laramie – 2:07.47 – Aiden Stakes
3. Kelly Walsh – 2:08.11 – Victor Lebsock
50-yard freestyle
1. Laramie – 22.31 – Garrett Rees
2. Rock Springs – 22.49 – Gunner Seiloff
3. Laramie – 22.96 – Josh Liu
1-meter diving
1. Laramie – 441.35 – Ronan Robinson
2. Natrona County – 221.45 – Jonathan Danford
3. Natrona County – 207.60 – Coulter Paris
100-yard butterfly
1. Jackson – 55.34 – Hunter Scott
2. Laramie – 57.96 – Kevin Montez
3. Laramie – 58.22 – Kelan Stakes
100-yard freestyle
1. Rock Springs – 48.92 – John Spicer
2. Laramie – 49.03 – Garrett Rees
3. Rock Springs – 50.25 – Gunner Seiloff
500-yard freestyle
1. Laramie – 5:03.33 – Kody Mathill
2. Laramie – 5:04.37 – Loden Ewers
3. Laramie – 5:27.03 – Kevin Montez
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Laramie – 1:31.62 – Garret Rees, Kelan Stakes, Josh Liu and Kody Mathill
2. Rock Springs – 1:31.79 – Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff and John Spicer
3. Kelly Walsh – 1:35.40 – Dylan Rogers, Ayden Hines, Victor Lebsock and Jeremiah Smith
100-yard backstroke
1. Jackson – 56.43 – Hunter Scott
2. Laramie – 59.57 – Kody Mathill
3. Laramie – 1:00.44 – Kelan Stakes
100-yard breaststroke
1. Laramie – 1:03.88 – Kyle Morton
2. Laramie – 1:04.14 – Josh Liu
3. Kelly Walsh – 1:04.87 – Dylan Rogers
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Rock Springs – 3:27.01 – Dailen Pedersen, Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens and John Spicer
2. Laramie – 3:27.20 – Loden Ewers, Tanner Lam, Aiden Stakes and Kyle Morton
3. Kelly Walsh – 3:46.63 – Jackson Punteney, Collin Stafford, Cael Hull and Jace Hull
