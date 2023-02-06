Tigers

The Rock Springs High School swimming and diving team finished second at the 4A Western Conference Meet this weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School swimming and diving team hosted the 4A Western Conference Meets this weekend; however, they took place across the county at Green River High School. 

The Tigers performed well and finished in second place, totaling a team score of 277. Laramie High School won the meet, finishing with a final team score of 433. 

