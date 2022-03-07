The Rock Springs High School Tigers placed third at the Class 4A West Regional Tournament over the weekend, punching them a ticket to the state tournament. Green River High School was eliminated from playoff play.
RIVERTON – The Rock Springs High School Tigers took third place at the Class 4A West Regional Tournament over the weekend and booked a ticket to the state tournament.
The Tigers got hot at the right time, doubling the team’s win total in just four games. Entering the tournament, Rock Springs had just three wins on the season and just two in conference play.
On Thursday, March 3, the Tigers got their revenge by defeating their cross-county rivals – the Green River High School Wolves. Rock Springs took the victory, 50-45. The Tigers lost both regular season matchups.
On Friday, March 4, the Tigers lost to Star Valley High School, 54-42. The loss took the Tigers out of contention for the regional championship, but they were still in position for third. The Wolves, on the other hand, were eliminated from the postseason after losing to Natrona County High School, 48-42.
On Saturday, March 5, the Tigers dismantled the Evanston High School Red Devils, 46-24.
For third place, Rock Springs narrowly defeated Natrona County, 51-47, to secure their spot in the state tournament. The Tigers are scheduled to face Cheyenne East High School in Casper at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.
The Riverton High School Wolverines won Class 4A West Regional Tournament.