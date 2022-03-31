Tigers ranked No. 4 in third poll of the season By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Mar 31, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rock Springs High School Tigers received 11 votes total in the most recent WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Tigers received 11 votes total in the most recent WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll.The Tigers played in two games last week, defeating Star Valley High School at home, 4-0, and losing to Jackson Hole High School, 3-1.Rock Springs was previously ranked No. 3 in the state in the second poll of the season. However, this week, the Tigers rank fourth.Jackson and Kelly Walsh High School remain in the top two spots in the rankings. Jackson at No. 1 and Kelly Walsh at No. 2.Laramie High School jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 and Sheridan High School fell from No. 4 to No. 5.Rock Springs will host Evanston High School on Thursday, March 31, in a conference match.As for Green River High School, Jackson defeated Green River High School last week, 4-0. The Wolves have an open week and will play no games this weekend.Editor’s Note: This article was written on Thursday, March 31. Scores and records may be different by time of publication. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackson Tigers School Sport Laramie High School Kelly Walsh High School Sheridan High School Kelly Walsh Evanston High School Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.