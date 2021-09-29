Tiger Football

Rock Spring High School Tigers reclaim the number "1" spot

ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs High School returned to the top spot in the Class 4A state rankings after Sheridan dropped the ball against Cheyenne East on Friday night.

The Tigers received 13 of the 16 first-place votes, placing them as the top-ranked team in the state. Sheridan dropped only one spot to be placed second in the rankings.

Meanwhile in Class 1A, Farson-Eden remains in fourth after a bye week.

Catch the Tigers in action on Friday, Oct. 1, as they try to avoid an upset against the 0-5 Plainsmen of Laramie. Game time is at 6 p.m.

