Tigers recapture the No. 1 spot By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Spring High School Tigers reclaim the number "1" spot Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs High School returned to the top spot in the Class 4A state rankings after Sheridan dropped the ball against Cheyenne East on Friday night.The Tigers received 13 of the 16 first-place votes, placing them as the top-ranked team in the state. Sheridan dropped only one spot to be placed second in the rankings.Meanwhile in Class 1A, Farson-Eden remains in fourth after a bye week.Catch the Tigers in action on Friday, Oct. 1, as they try to avoid an upset against the 0-5 Plainsmen of Laramie. Game time is at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheridan Tiger Sport Ranking Bye Ball Upset Spot Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Music Matters: Damn Straight adds flavor to local music scene Coach Rosette: The new man in charge of Tigers basketball Vikings defeat Bucs to win the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl I once had a different name Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.