Tigers remain No. 1 for consecutive weeks in latest poll By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Springs High School Tigers senior Colton Carlsen holds up one finger after his touchdown against Cheyenne South Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs High School Tigers sit at the top of the Class 4A coaches' poll for another week after their dominating victory against Cheyenne South High School, 65-0. The Tigers received only 16 of the 18 first-place votes. Sheridan remains in second but the changes begin with Thunder Basin moving up to third. This pushes Cheyenne East down to fourth and Natrona County stays at five. Catch the Tigers in action this Friday, Oct. 15, as they host Senior Night against the Indians of Cheyenne Central High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Arrest Report: Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8 Vaccine incentive up for approval from SCSD No. 1 board Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.