Rock Springs High School Tigers senior Colton Carlsen holds up one finger after his touchdown against Cheyenne South 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs High School Tigers sit at the top of the Class 4A coaches' poll for another week after their dominating victory against Cheyenne South High School, 65-0. 

The Tigers received only 16 of the 18 first-place votes. 

Sheridan remains in second but the changes begin with Thunder Basin moving up to third. This pushes Cheyenne East down to fourth and Natrona County stays at five. 

Catch the Tigers in action this Friday, Oct. 15, as they host Senior Night against the Indians of Cheyenne Central High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

