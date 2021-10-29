Rock Springs High School Tigers senior quarterback Brock Bider (No. 11) gets instructions from head coach Mark Lenhardt during the Tigers' win state playoff win in the quarter finals of the WHSAA State Football Tournament.
Rock Springs High School Tigers senior quarterback Brock Bider (No. 11) gets instructions from head coach Mark Lenhardt during the Tigers' win state playoff win in the quarter finals of the WHSAA State Football Tournament.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
The Rock Springs student section cheers loud and proud for their Tigers.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Senior Andrew Skorcz (No. 1) runs on the field after a scoring play by the Tigers.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Brock Bider (No. 11) calls out an audible before the upcoming play.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Junior Saben Carlsen (No. 19) looks to the sideline to his coach for instructions.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
A few of the Tiger football players pose for pictures for their friends and family.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
The Tigers huddle up before a big fourth down play.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers beat the Trojans of Kelly Walsh High School on Friday, Oct. 29, by the comfortable score of 42-21.
Senior quarterback Brock Bider had himself a day with three touchdowns all coming in the first quarter. The first came 35 seconds into the game when he threw a pass down field for senior Cadon Shaklee. The next was on 4th and 1 when Bider found a hole up the middle on a quarterback sneak play. His third touchdown came when he connected with senior Andrew Skorcz through the air.
In the second quarter the Tigers struck gold again when junior Saben Carlsen found paydirt on a run play, giving the Tigers a 28-0 lead.
Senior Dylan Coburn also chipped in with a long touchdown run in the middle of the second quarter.
Shaklee scored the last touchdown for the Tigers on the day with a run play of his own.
The Trojans eventually scored two touchdowns in the fourth, after Rock Springs had given their starters the rest of the night off.
“It was a good win,” head coach Mark Lenhardt said. “We knew it would be a little bit different, but I thought our guys set the tone early. They also got some big stops as well. I thought we ran the football well against nonoptimal looks.”
Lenhardt tips his hat to his standout quarterback for picking Kelly Walsh’s defense apart when the situation called for it.
“Brock did a great job finding a way to get guys open. He really had a great game, and we haven’t thrown it much but when they dared us to throw it, Brock was able to do it. You have to give him a lot of credit. He had a hell of a game.”
The Tigers have a rematch of their regular season finale win, 31-15, against Cheyenne East on Nov. 5, a game Lenhardt knows will be a task.
“It’s going to be different. They are going to adjust and make us beat them in a different way. They are going to play us differently and we are going to have to be prepared for that.”