...Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may
become strong and produce brief heavy rain, hail around half an
inch, and gusty outflow winds over 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southwest WY into central and north-central WY.
* WHEN...This afternoon through 6 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Marginally severe thunderstorms are
possible today across portions of central Wyoming. Be alert to
potentially rapidly-changing weather conditions.
The Rock Springs High School Tigers and Green River High School Wolves soccer program are catching the attention of people throughout the state. In the seventh WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll, the Tigers are ranked fifth and the Wolves are ranked just outside the top five.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers and Green River High School Wolves soccer program are catching the attention of people throughout the state.
In the seventh WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll, the Tigers are ranked fifth and the Wolves are ranked just outside the top five.
The Tigers did fall in the rankings, however. Rock Springs was previously ranked fourth, but after going 1-2 over the last couple weeks, the Tigers find themselves just a tad lower.
The Tigers lost at home to Jackson Hole High School on Friday, April 22, 4-0. The squad bounced back and defeated Star Valley High School on the road in overtime, 4-3.
On Tuesday, April 19, Rock Springs lost to Evanston High School, 3-2, giving them an overall record of 7-4 on the season.
The Green River Wolves are not ranked, but they did receive one vote for fourth in this week’s rankings. The Wolves went 1-1-1 over the past week. The squad defeated Natrona County High School, 4-1, at home on April 16. Then they tied Star Valley in Afton, 1-1, in double overtime. On Saturday, April 23, the Wolves lost to Jackson Hole High School 8-0.
Rock Springs and Green River will meet each other one last time in the regular season. The teams will
The Jackson Hole Broncs continue to rank No. 1 in the polls, receiving nine first-place votes.
Kelly Walsh High School ranks second, receiving seven second-place votes and another for first.
Laramie High School is third, while Sheridan High School makes the jump from fifth to fourth.
Editor’s Note: This article was written on Thursday, April 28. Records teams may be different by time of publication on Saturday, April 30.