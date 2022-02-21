ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers picked up a much-needed victory at home on Saturday.
The Tigers defeated the Cody High School Broncs for their third win of the season and second in 4A West Conference action.
After the game, Rock Springs head coach Bill Rosette said this was a statement win and one that the team can build on to gain confidence for the rest of this season and for the future.
“It’s huge. From the beginning of the year to now, we’ve gotten better in all areas of the game. Our confidence is growing. We never give up and this win is huge. We’re moving forward,” Rosette said after the game.
It was a defensive matchup from start to finish. The Tigers trailed, 5-4, after one quarter of action.
Just before halftime, Rock Springs senior guard Brock Bider was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He went one-for-three from the charity stripe to cut the deficit to two points. The Tigers trail the Broncs, 10-8, at the half.
“We knew they were a big, physical team. They’re a good football program up there. That’s kind of what they’re known for and they had a few shooters. We just wanted to back off on them and make them shoot the ball and rebound so we can get out in transition. It worked out for us,” Rosette said.
About 30 seconds into the third quarter, Rock Springs senior forward Isaac Schoenfeld dribbled the length of the court for a layup after picking off a pass to tie the game at 10.
With 6:16 remaining in the third, Rock Springs senior guard Ethan Willey knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the Tigers’ lead to five points, 15-10.
Rock Springs was able to find an offensive groove in the second half and used clutch free throws to secure the victory.
Bider led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points, which all came from the charity stripe mostly in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of them. They played their butts off on defense. We struggled in the first half scoring and finally got some things going in the second half. We had some patience tonight. I’m so proud of them. They never give up,” said Rosette.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-18 on the season and 2-7 in conference play.
High School Boys Basketball Recap for Feb. 17-19
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Green River High School Wolves traveled to Evanston to take on the Evanston High School Red Devils. The Wolves won convincingly and was led by senior forward Dylan Taylor, who scored his career-high for points with 42.
On Friday, Feb. 18, the Tigers hit the road to play the Riverton High School Wolverines. The Tigers fought hard but ultimately lost to the Wolverines, 46-37.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Wolves hosted the Jackson Hole High School Broncs. The Wolves came away with the 20-point win, 69-49. With the pair of wins last week, Green River improved to 13-5 on the season and 8-1 in 4A West Conference play. They are currently second in the conference standings.