ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers earned another victory on Friday, defeating the Cheyenne Central High School Indians, 42-18, in their final game at Tiger Stadium in the regular season.
“I mean I think as a coach, you’re so unreasonable at times. We did a lot of really, really great things. I was pleased with how physical we were,” said Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt.
After falling behind early in the first quarter, the Tigers quickly turned things around. Senior quarterback Brock Bider rushed for two-yard touchdown with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead and the home team never looked back.
Just before the end of the opening period, senior running back Dylan Coburn rushed for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-6 lead following the extra-point conversion.
“We were able to run the ball really well against cover zero. Our backs ran hard and the o-line blocked well,” Lenhardt said, adding that the offensive line was recipient of tonight’s game ball.
With 7:55 left in the second quarter, Bider found Cadon Shaklee for the 11-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-6 advantage after the extra-point conversion.
It was Bider’s lone passing touchdown of the evening. Lenhardt noted that he would like to see more in the passing game.
“We didn’t connect on some passes when we had some guys open. That’s going to happen sometimes. I would like to see if we could find a way to keep working at that end of the game. I’ll keep working to get Brock going and getting him a rhythm early,” he said.
Coburn found the end zone again with 6:12 remaining in the first half. The Tigers went into halftime with a comfortable 28-6 advantage.
The Indians’ starting quarterback Keagan Bartlett had all three of their touchdowns Friday night, scoring two of them in the third quarter. However, the game was out of reach.
Around the eight-minute marker of the third quarter, Coburn scored his third touchdown of the night, rushing 26 yards for the score to make it a 35-6 advantage for the Tigers following the extra-point conversion.
Rock Springs senior Isaac Schoenfeld found the end zone from four yards out with 1:17 left in the third quarter to make it a 42-12 ball game following the extra point.
The Tigers hit the road next week. They will face Cheyenne East High School on Friday, Oct. 22, in a game that has playoff seeding on the line.