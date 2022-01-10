GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School boys swimming team defeated Green River High School, Evanston High School and other high schools in a swim meet the Tigers hosted on Friday.
Due to some issues with their home swimming pool, the Tigers hosted the swim meet at Green River High School.
The Tigers totaled 263 points through 12 events on Friday. The Green River Wolves finished second with a final score of 249. Evanston placed third with 212, Sublette County High School finished with 208, Lyman High School had 160 and Kemmerer High School had 149.
It was also senior night for the Tigers where Kyler Maedche, Aiden Nauenburg and Landon Atkinson were honored.
The Tigers had nine top three finishes on the day, while the Wolves came away with eight.
Dailen Pedersen finished second in the 200-yard individual medley for the Tigers. Gunner Seiloff placed first in the 50-yard freestyle. Seiloff also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle. The relay team of Pederson, Seiloff, Timothy Stephens and John Spicer placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Spicer also took first in the 100-yard backstroke.
Rock Springs’ Carter McBurnett placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke. He joined Seiloff, Maedche and Spicer on the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.
For the Green River Wolves, Brady Young placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. The Wolves also dominated the one-meter diving competition, taking the top four finishes. Braxton Cordova placed first, Kyle Kight placed second, Keegan Gailey placed third and Stone Rubeck placed fourth.
The Green River relay team that consisted of Brady, Colin Gilmore, Cole Gilmore and Aiden Zimmerman placed third in the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle events.