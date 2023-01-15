Wolves

Residents are invited to the 15th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Challenge Blood Drive this month. The Wolves beat the Tigers during the 2022 Premiere Bone and Joint High School Blood Drive Challenge, donating 295 pints of blood. RSHS missed the win by only 24 pints.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – High school students from Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) will compete for the title of blood drive defeater once again this year.

