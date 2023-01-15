Residents are invited to the 15th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Challenge Blood Drive this month. The Wolves beat the Tigers during the 2022 Premiere Bone and Joint High School Blood Drive Challenge, donating 295 pints of blood. RSHS missed the win by only 24 pints.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – High school students from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School will compete for the title of blood drive defeater once again this year.
Residents who bleed orange can sign up for the Rock Springs community blood drive on Monday, Jan. 23 at Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., noon to 6 p.m. Participants need to make an appointment with vitalant.org, using Blood Drive Code: RS.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 administration and students can donate blood at RSHS, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Residents who bleed green can sign up for the Green River community blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Dr., noon to 6 p.m. Participants need to make an appointment with vitalant.org, using the blood drive code, Blood Drive Code: GR.
Sweetwater School District No. 2 administration and students can donate blood at GRHS, Thursday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged and will be honored first, but walk-ins will be accepted.
Participants can wear their “I Bleed Orange” or “I Bleed Green” t-shirts at the annual Rock Springs vs. Green River basketball game Thursday, Feb. 2, at GRHS. Results of the blood drive challenge will be announced between both varsity games. Girls' varsity basketball game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys' varsity basketball game starts at 7:30 p.m.
For this annual event, student council members from RSHS and GRHS help with the blood drive. Students help sign donors in, disinfect the surfaces and hand the snacks out to donors before they leave.
Marisa Declercq, GRHS student council advisor, said that donating blood is crucial right not because of the recent blood shortage.
“Blood is the only thing in the world that we cannot actually make, so the only way to get blood is through donations,” said Declercq. “One pint of blood can save three adults and up to seven babies lives, so every pint truly makes a difference.”
She added, “Every donation matters and we love to be a part of this competition because we are making a difference and anyone who comes and donates is as well.”
“Usually, the other team misses it just by a few pints of blood,” noted Amberlee Beardsley, RSHS student council advisor. “It comes down to the wire so every pint, indeed, counts. We’re ready to take that trophy back!”
She recalls the GRHS Wolves beating the RSHS Tigers in 2018. They earned the Commissioner’s Cup, which is the county trophy for the high school blood drive challenge, with a 357-344 win.
Beardsley said that “it would be great to have that trophy in the case” this year. She also praises both student councils on their efforts to make the event a success.
“I’m always impressed with the work and dedication they have for this event,” she expressed. “They’re hard workers and they enjoy serving the community. It’s fun to catch that in action!”