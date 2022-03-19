ROCK SPRINGS – A new TikTok challenge is causing havoc throughout the community once again.
According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers from the RSPD have responded to multiple calls regarding individuals shooting gel beads from gel blaster weapons at people and vehicles. These incidents have occurred throughout the week of March 14, 2022 at various locations throughout town.
RSPD is aware of the recent TikTok challenge, Gel Blaster Challenge. They would like to remind all citizens that use of these and other similar weapons within city limits is a violation of Rock Springs City Ordinance 3-311, Discharging Firearms. This is a must appear citation with a maximum fine of $410. Municipal Ordinance 3-311 states the following:
3-311 Discharging Firearms.
It shall be unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any cannon, gun, BB gun, air gun, pellet gun, bow and arrows, cross bow, fowiing-piece, pistol or firearms of any description, or any device that propels or ejects any type of projectile; or fire, explode, or set off any other thing containing powder or other combustible or explosive material, within the limits of the City of Rock Springs, without written permission of the Mayor or City Council, which permission shall lingt the time of such firing and shall be subject to revocation by the Mayor or Council at any time after the same has been granted_ This section shall not apply to specifically designated areas within any indoor shooting range authorized pursuant to Chapter 13 of these ordinances. (Ord. No 20, Art. I, Section 13, 8-4-04; 15-15, Rev. Ord. 1938; Rev. Ord_ 1963; Ord. No 90-01, 9-4-
90; Ord. 2017-08, 7/5/17).
Rock Springs resident Andrea Cherry knows one of the targets.
“Even though it wasn’t my kid that was attacked, I still am furious about this,” said Cherry. “In my home, we have taught our kids gun safety, no matter the type of gun, toy or not.”
She added, “It is a very serious thing to point a barrel at anyone. We’ve told our kids if you point a gun at someone, you better be ready to shoot it and face the consequences. I feel like this goes for guns in serious crimes as well. We can’t blame the gun but blame the handler.
“Kids nowadays are not being taught gun safety. toy or not.”
Additional charges are possible for all individuals involved and more information will be forthcoming regarding these incidents. Individuals involved in these incidents are also responsible for any property damage. The RSPD reminds the community that all persons are innocent until proven guilty.