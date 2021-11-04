SWEETWATER COUNTY -- It’s time to “fall back” because daylight saving time ends this Sunday, Nov. 7.
As the weather gets gradually colder, the days will start to feel shorter as it gets dark earlier.
Unlike many theories out there that credit the creation of daylight saving time to farmers needing additional hours in the day to plant their crops, that is simply not true.
This manner of time change was first used practically in Germany around the time of World War I. According to timeanddate.com, clocked were turned ahead one hour on April 30, 1916, to “minimize the use of artificial lighting to save fuel for the war effort.”
This new method quickly spread to the UniteD Kingdom and France within a few weeks.
Even before daylight saving time was popularized in some European countries, it is reported that this method was used as early as 1908 in Port Arthur, Ontario, Canada.
The person who created daylight saving time is still disputed to this day.
Some historians point to Benjamin Franklin as the “Father of Daylight Saving Time.” In 1784, Franklin wrote a letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris and stated that “Parisians could economize candle usage by getting people out of bed earlier in the morning.”
However, Franklin never mentioned changing the time on clocks and furthermore, he meant it as a joke.
Many believe that New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson and British builder William Willett are the two to thank for daylight saving time.
Hudson presented a paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society in 1895 that proposed a “two-hour shift forward in October and a two-hour shift back in March.” Even with the interest in the proposed idea, nothing was pushed forward following the presentation.
It wasn’t until 1905 when Willett “suggested setting the clocks ahead 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays in April and switching them back by the same amount on each of the four Sundays in September” that the idea was taken seriously.
Following Willett’s suggestion, the first Daylight Saving Bill was introduced by British Member of Parliament Robert Pearce in 1908. It was presented to Parliament several times but was shot down each time.
It wasn’t until 1916 that the United Kingdom officially started using daylight saving time.
In the United States, the history of daylight saving time has been anything but linear.
It was first utilized in 1981 following the introduction of a bill that suggested the idea of a seasonal time shift. However, it only lasted seven months when the bill was repealed.
It was then reintroduced by President Franklin Roosevelt during World War II as “War Time.” That time, it lasted from 1942 all the way up to 1945.
It was then brought back in 1966 through the Uniform Time Act in order to “regulate a yearly time change.” The system of time change went through several variations in the years following.
From 1987-2006, daylight saving time began the first weekend in April and lasted until the last weekend in October.
In 2007, it all changed once again. Now, it starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.
Now that it has been regulated in the United States, there are still some states who choose not to utilize daylight saving time.
Hawaii and Arizona do not use it and there are 19 states currently trying to do away with it such as: Florida, California, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Wyoming, Alabama and Minnesota.