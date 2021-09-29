FABULOUS FIVE: Eldrick Scott Hurd celebrates his 4th birthday on October 5. His parents are Jason and Danni Hurd of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He has a sister, Rozlyn Rae Hurd, 6, of Rock Springs, WY. Eldrick’s grandparents are Darren and Sheryl Hurd of Meridan, Idaho, Robin Rynio of Rock Springs, Wyoming and John and Michele Rossetti of Cheyenne, Wyoming. His great-grandparents are Dale and Dorothy Hurd of St. George, Utah, Randy Nelson of Grover, Wyoming, Ellen Hale of Star Valley, Wyoming and the late Bill and Helen Rossetti, Ray and Mary Rynio, Al Hale, and Darla Nelson.
DOUBLE DELIGHT:Twins, Conrad Curtis and Chloe Curtis celebrated their 6th birthday on June 29, 2001 in Lawrence, Kansas. Their parents are Evan and Vanesssa Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas. Their grandparents are Kevin and Denise Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas and Dick and Alice Baxter of Green River, Wyoming. Conrad had a spice cake and Chloe had a princess cake.
FABULOUS FIVE: Eldrick Scott Hurd celebrates his 4th birthday on October 5. His parents are Jason and Danni Hurd of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He has a sister, Rozlyn Rae Hurd, 6, of Rock Springs, WY. Eldrick’s grandparents are Darren and Sheryl Hurd of Meridan, Idaho, Robin Rynio of Rock Springs, Wyoming and John and Michele Rossetti of Cheyenne, Wyoming. His great-grandparents are Dale and Dorothy Hurd of St. George, Utah, Randy Nelson of Grover, Wyoming, Ellen Hale of Star Valley, Wyoming and the late Bill and Helen Rossetti, Ray and Mary Rynio, Al Hale, and Darla Nelson.
DOUBLE DELIGHT:Twins, Conrad Curtis and Chloe Curtis celebrated their 6th birthday on June 29, 2001 in Lawrence, Kansas. Their parents are Evan and Vanesssa Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas. Their grandparents are Kevin and Denise Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas and Dick and Alice Baxter of Green River, Wyoming. Conrad had a spice cake and Chloe had a princess cake.
FABULOUS FIVE: Eldrick Scott Hurd celebrates his 4th birthday on October 5. His parents are Jason and Danni Hurd of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He has a sister, Rozlyn Rae Hurd, 6, of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Eldrick’s grandparents are Darren and Sheryl Hurd of Meridan, Idaho, Robin Rynio of Rock Springs, Wyoming and John and Michele Rossetti of Cheyenne, Wyoming. His great-grandparents are Dale and Dorothy Hurd of St. George, Utah, Randy Nelson of Grover, Wyoming, Ellen Hale of Star Valley, Wyoming and the late Bill and Helen Rossetti, Ray and Mary Rynio, Al Hale, and Darla Nelson.
DOUBLE DELIGHT: Twins, Conrad Curtis and Chloe Curtis celebrated their 6th birthday on June 29, 2001 in Lawrence, Kansas. Their parents are Evan and Vanesssa Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas. Their grandparents are Kevin and Denise Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas and Dick and Alice Baxter of Green River, Wyoming. Conrad had a spice cake and Chloe had a princess cake.