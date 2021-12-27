SWEETWATER COUNTY – As the holiday season winds down, many may find themselves with a real Christmas tree in their possession and no idea what to do with it now that Christmas is over.
For those who live in Rock Springs, an easy way to dispose of a Christmas tree is to take it to be recycled by the parks department.
The Rock Springs parks department superintendent Mark Lyon said that there is a specific time frame in which residents can drop off their trees to be recycled.
“We accept trees from Dec. 26 until Jan. 31 at 200 Community Park Drive,” Lyon said. “We have signage out at that time as to where drop offs can be made.”
Lyon also said that the parks department has a chipper they use for the trees to break them down into mulch.
When it comes to the benefit of recycling Christmas trees, Lyon said that it is a much better option compared to the alternative.
“Instead of the green waste going to the landfill we utilize this mulch in our parks and greenbelts around the trees. This helps the health of our trees by helping maintain moisture, keeps the grass and weeds down and provides protection from mowers and weed eaters.”
Green River residents also have the option to recycle their Christmas trees at the transfer station, at no cost.
According to Greed River director of public works Mark Westenskow, Wyoming Waste also has the green waste cans available to customers in Green River that trees can be placed in the can for curbside pickup.
“All lights, tinsel, tree stands and plastic bags should be removed from the trees,” Westenskow said.