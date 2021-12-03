SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the holiday season in full swing, the amount of traveling done typically increases for most people.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, some aspects of traveling still look different.
For instance, there are still certain things implemented by the airline industry to ensure the safety of passengers.
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s director Devon Brubaker said that he still expects to see a high number of people traveling over the Christmas holiday.
“Compared to last year’s holiday season, there’s really nothing different except it will be a lot busier,” Brubaker said. “Even though we’re not back to the way it was before the pandemic, it will still be busier compared to last December.”
Brubaker also said, “I think last December we were down 60%. We’re expecting to be down somewhere around 15-20%, compared to 2019, this December. Those numbers are right around the industry average.”
For some passengers, this may be their first time flying since before the beginning of the pandemic.
“If passengers flew in 2019, didn’t fly last year but are flying this year for the holidays, they’ll feel like it’s a lot slower in terms of not as much traffic; at least here at our airport.
“But if they flew last year and are flying again this December, they may feel like there are twice as many passengers compared to the previous holiday season.”
Brubaker said that the face mask policy was extended through March 18, 2022.
“In terms of restrictions, the face mask restriction is still in place. However, there’s really no testing requirements if you’re flying in the lower 48 states of the continental United States,” Brubaker said. “There are also no vaccination requirements.
“Passengers will still pretty much have the normal experience of flying that we had before the pandemic.”
When it comes to sanitation precautions, Brubaker said that those processes are still being carried out.
“Enhanced janitorial services and sanitation is still happening on the airplanes. The industry has taken a lot of precautions to make sure that it’s safe for passengers.
“The ventilation systems on the airplanes are equal to or better than hospital ventilation systems,” Brubaker said. “They’ve got HEPA filters and fresh air intake.”
When it comes to arrival times for passengers before their flight, Brubaker said that they will need to make sure to arrive on time to make sure they will be able to board.
“Passengers need to remember that they need to show up an hour and a half before their flight if they’re checking a bag,” Brubaker said. “If they are not checking a bag, passengers need to arrive an hour before their flight.”
“It happens way too often that passengers show up late and they aren’t able to board their flight. It’s not because the airlines are being mean,” Brubaker said. “There are federal regulations that they have to follow. If you’re checking a bag, the cutoff time for that is 45 minutes prior to departure.
“The cutoff for checking in for the flight without checking a bag is 30 minutes prior to departure. Also, you have to be seated on the plane 15 minutes before the flight takes off.”
Brubaker said that those rules are in place because TSA has to have enough time to screen all of the baggage.
“There’s a security process that happens on all of the passengers that are booked,” Brubaker said. “Then there’s a subsequent security process that happens 30 minutes prior to departure.
“It rechecks every passenger through a threat assessment process that TSA has and a no-fly list just to double check and verify that nobody’s on that plane that shouldn’t be.”
These processes have all been put in place since 9/11, according to Brubaker.
Brubaker said that a benefit of flying out of Soutwest Wyoming Regional Airport is the time needed to show up before flights compared to other airports.
“We’re not telling you to show up two or three hours ahead of time because we don’t have the long lines compared to if you were flying out of Salt Lake City or Denver.”
For passengers with questions about the requirements in place for flying out of the country, Brubaker said that United Airlines has equipped their website and app to have those answers.
“United Airlines has a ‘travel ready center.’ Once you have your ticket booked, you can go to their website or the app and under your reservation, it will tell you everything you need to know related to COVID-19.”
Brubaker said that the app outlines everything that is required to fly to and from different countries, such as testing requirements.
“It’s all constantly evolving but they are continuing to update it to keep passengers updated and informed.”