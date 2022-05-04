ROCK SPRINGS -- Summer is around the corner and food trucks are sprouting around Sweetwater County.
TIP’s Kitchen treats taste buds to home style cooking and they’re serious about chicken.
They prepare four or eight-piece chicken meals, chicken cordon bleu and pasta such as chicken parmesan and chicken fettuccine alfredo. They also serve various chicken sandwiches and wraps. Their fresh sides include potato logs, cauliflower nuggets, chicken strips, gizzards and wings.
Rock Springs natives Kat and Michael Tipton decided that retirement was “just too boring” and they wanted to provide something “tasty and unique” in the community.
“There just aren’t many places that serve great chicken,” said Michael. “We take pride in what we cook here.
“Cooking is my passion!”
“I do love my husband’s cooking,” Kat shared.
Kat was a school bus driver for 11 years and a paraprofessional for four years. Michael worked in the oil field.
TIPS Kitchen is usually spotted at different locations such as Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, Ace Hardware, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce and Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson in Green River.
One of the biggest challenges, according to the couple, is “getting everything set up so that it works smoothly in a very small place.”
Another challenge, they mentioned, is the inflation in food prices.
“It’s not a cheap thing to do,” Kat pointed out. “You really have to pay attention to your food orders. What you need, what you don’t and if you can afford it.”
They laughed as they said, “’Buy a food truck,’ they said. ‘It will be fun, they said!”
The biggest advantage for them, however, is “interacting with the community and meeting new people.”
“We love people and since we’ve been here for a long time, we know many people here so that makes it more enjoyable,” Kat said.
They support other food trucks as well.
“We work well together when we’re parked together,” Michael revealed.
The Tiptons hope to keep serving from their food truck for a few more years.
“If our health holds out, we’ll be around for ten years or so,” Kat said. “If you want to start a food truck business, plan your budget and add another 10K – startup costs are high.”
In the mood for chicken? Just look for the big, purple truck.