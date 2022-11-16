Grinch cut out

Local artist Stephanie Lewis poses with one of her creations for downtown Rock Springs. Downtown will be home to 5 Christmas story vignettes as part of their “Storybook Christmas.”

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- Downtown Rock Springs is ready to give you and your family the holiday fix needed this season!

Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops. This year’s vignettes include:

