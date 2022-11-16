ROCK SPRINGS -- Downtown Rock Springs is ready to give you and your family the holiday fix needed this season!
Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops. This year’s vignettes include:
· Whoville
· A Charlie Brown Christmas
· A Christmas Story
· Home Alone
· Snowmen
See if you can find them all!
Downtown merchants will also be getting into the spirit by decorating their own windows with their favorite Christmas stories.
The annual Plaid Friday will take place on Friday, Nov.25. Shoppers can kick off the holiday season with free giveaways and great specials throughout Downtown. One hundred Christmas stockings will be handed out at Escape Day Spa, 420 Broadway Street, at 10 a.m. Some of the stockings will contain valuable gift certificates and great offers from Downtown merchants.
Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The first 100 shoppers through Mack and Co Boutique (623 Pilot Butte) at 10 a.m. will receive a free tote bag and a chance to win a $100 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate as well as countless other gift certificates ranging from $5 to $100!
From November 25 to December 17, participants are encouraged to support a Downtown business, from restaurants and retail to salons and art galleries and everything in between. Shoppers can text their name and a picture of receipts from Downtown businesses to 307-448-2650 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Downtown gift certificates. Every photographed receipt counts as one entry and there is no limit. Purchases made on Plaid Friday (Nov. 25) and Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26) count as double entries. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on Monday, Dec. 19. Four total prizes available - $1,000 in gift cards (grand prize), $500 in gift cards and two prizes of $250 in gift cards. To qualify, purchases must be from Downtown merchants.
Santa will be traveling from the North Pole to Downtown Rock Springs soon. His weekly visits will be at the Downtown Gazebo (at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street), Saturdays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the visit with Santa, enter to win a giant stocking by sharing a photo to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page and use #SantaRS. Drawing will be held on Dec. 19.
Get in line at the historic train depot (Coal Train Coffee Depot) at 501 S. Main St., for the annual Horse Drawn Carriage Rides on Saturdays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors for the rides include the City of Rock Springs, Downtown Rock Springs, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, WY Implants and Surgical Arts - Shaziya Haque, D.D.S. M.S. and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.
The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community Sing-Along will take place at the intersection of Elk and Grant Streets on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 4 p.m. Free face painting will be on-site from 4 to 5 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., The Horizon Theater, a local performing arts company, will perform selections from their upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol: A New Musical,” followed immediately by a Community Sing-Along of holiday tunes. The Tree Lighting will then take place promptly at 5 p.m..
Immediately following the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community Sing-Along, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Christmas Lighted Parade with the theme "What
Christmas is All About.” The theme is influenced by “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when Charlie Brown yells out "Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?!"
Keep your PJ’s on and enjoy Polar Express at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Admission is just $5 at the door. Families are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes before the film begins to purchase tickets and find your seats. Movie-themed gift bags will be given away after the showings and a special visitor will greet everyone.
“Don’t forget, downtown has gifts for nearly everyone on your list,” Chad Banks, URA Manager said. “Support your own, shop at home.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.