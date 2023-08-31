ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater and Daggett Counties 4-H had some big wins this year during the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
According to Tracy Meats, office associate for the University of Wyoming Extension in Sweetwater County, 13 of their members traveled to Douglas and 40 members had projects sent to the state fair in static projects.
“These individuals deserve to be celebrated!” she expressed. “These kids amaze me with their talent, dedication, time and heart they put into their projects.”
Regarding their livestock projects, Meats said it is a daily responsibility for them.
“To take care of an animal, to work with that animal, to learn about their animal, and then to take that project all the way to county fair and then on to state fair is a huge time commitment,” she shared. “They have worked so hard and for them to be awarded the best of the best, is such a great honor.”
She expressed gratitude to their volunteers and club leaders that taught and helped the kids achieve their goals this year.
“We strive and work hard as a team here in Sweetwater and Daggett County, and work our best to live up to the 4-H motto that reads, ‘To Make the Best Better.’
“Congratulations to our local 4-H and FFA Members that took part in state fair!"
Meats mentioned that 151 projects were sent to the state fair. Static projects this year included fashion and fabric, crocheting, quilting, food and nutrition, food preservation, visual arts, photography, aerospace, electricity, robotics, gardening, geology, rifle, sportfishing, cake decorating, leathercraft, ropecraft, welding, woodworking and pocket pets.
Sadie Woodward won a first place in Intermediate Quilting; Tinzley Young won first place in Junior Geology and she was Division Champion for her Geology Entry of her Tumbled Rock Collection;Young won second place for her crocheted dream catcher in the junior division.
Stetzen Young won first place for his electricity entry and his operation game in the Intermediate Division; Brandon Dale won second place for his rifle project in the senior division; Brooklyn Dale won first place for her rifle project in the Junior Division
Wyoming State Fair Results (Aug. 14 – Aug. 19)
Taylor Hernandez (Kemmerer) – Fashion Revue, Horse (multiple classes), Dog (multiple classes), Wool and Static
Brianna Dale (Rock Springs) – Breeding Swine, Swine Showmanship, and Static
Dawson Bernard (Green River) – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, and Static
Madison Bernard (Green River) – Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, and Static
Brohdan Flores (Green River) – Champion of Champions Market Swine, Market Swine, Swine Showmanship, and Static
Samuel Walker (Farson) – FFA and 4-H Poultry (multiple classes) and Static
Colten Walker (Farson) – Poultry (multiple classes) and Static
Thatcher Walker (Farson) – Poultry (multiple classes) and Static
Stetson Rothlisberger (Manila) – Market Beef, Breeding Beef, Champion of Champions Market Beef, Beef Showmanship
Aubrey Boodleman (Farson) – Market Sheep, Breeding Sheep, Sheep Showmanship, and Static
Haylee Boodleman (Farson) – Market Sheep and Sheep Showmanship
Izabelle Pedri (Rock Springs) – Horse (multiple classes)
Brystoll Gines (Farson) – Champion of Champions Market Goats, Market Goats, Goat Showmanship, Breeding Beef, Market Beef, Beef Showmanship
Brohdan Flores’ results in swine:
- Overall Grand Champion of the Champion of Champions Showcase
- Intermediate Reserve Champion Swine Showmanship
- Grand Champion Overall Market Hog
- Grand Champion Dark Cross
- Reserve Grand Champion Light Cross
Flores marked his fourth year with 4-H. He is the son of Alex Flores, Destini Flores and Katie Holcomb.
According to his stepmother, Destini Flores, attendees at the Wyoming State Fair raved about his facial expressions.
“They just loved his face. He’s so focused,” said Flores. “At first, Brohdan didn’t know if he was going to join 4-H, but he loves it now.”
She added, “He cried when his pig went to the butcher or back to the breeder so it can be emotional, but he’s willing to do it again.”
She pointed out that “it’s emotional for the whole family when he wins.”
“He’s a natural. He was made for this. It’s in his blood.”
Izabelle Pedri’s results in horse with her horse Peptolena Gin Badger:
- 1st Place 4 and Over Halter Mares
- Overall Grand Champion All Halter Mares
- Grand Champion Intermediate Hunter Under Saddle (English Pleasure)
- Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Western Pleasure
- Reserve Grand Champion Western Riding
- 3rd Place Intermediate Showmanship
- 3rd Place Hunter Seat Equitation (English Equitation)
- 7th in Barrels with a time of 20.08
- 7th in Poles 28.02
Pedri is a Rock Springs Junior High seventh grader. She has been a 4-H member she was seven years old. She is the daughter of Dan and Rori Pedri.
“I was lucky enough to grow up with horses,” said Pedri. “My father and my grandfather have always had horses.”
Pedri explained that the late Eddie Lopez sold hay to her father.
“The Lopez family has been a part of our family for years,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here without Judi; Eddie was a nice guy. Everyone misses him.”
Pedri’s horse, Scootch, was given to her as a Christmas gift in 2019.
“I’ve learned how to be humble, have a lot of grit and come out of the show with a smile, no matter what the results.”
She added, “My dad tells me to hold my head high, but not too high or else I’ll fall over!”
Pedri was the youngest competitor and she said she “felt very proud” of her accomplishments.
Taylor Hernandez’s results with her dog Glissy and Fashion Revue results:
- 3rd in Obedience
- 2nd in Agility
- 9th in Rally
- 8th in Confirmation
- Intermediate Reserve Champion Ready to Wear Fashion Revue
Hernandez is a Green River High School freshman. She has been a 4-H member since she was eight years old. She is the daughter of Laurie Thoman.
Since her family has been involved in 4-H, she thought it was “the right thing to do to follow in their footsteps.”
She has three of her own dogs, but chooses to show off her aunt’s border collie, Glissy, because “she’s very obedient.”
“My dogs don’t listen to me,” she chuckled. “Glissy and I had fun in Douglas. It was exciting. I stayed in the dorms, made a couple of new friends and I learned to expand myself in a way.”
She added, “It’s interesting to see how our steer grow from babies to big animals stepping on our toes!”
Samuel Walker’s results in poultry:
- 4-H Senior Reserve Champion Poultry Showmanship
- FFA Senior Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship
- 2nd Place Feather Legged Breeds for his Rooster
- Reserve Champion Feather Legged Breed for his Hen
Colten Walker’s results in poultry:
- 5th Place Poultry Showmanship
Thatcher Walker’s results in poultry:
- 4th Place Feather Legged Breeds for his hen
Stetson Rothlisberger’s results in beef:
- Overall Reserve Champion of the Champion of Champions Showcase**
- Senior Grand Champion Beef Showmanship
- Open Beef Show, Reserve Supreme Champion Female
- Junior Beef Show Reserve Supreme Champion Female
Brianna Dale’s results with her breeding swine:
- 2nd Place in her Breeding Swine Class
Haylee Boodleman’s results in sheep:
- 3rd Overall Junior Sheep Showmanship
- 9th Place Whiteface Market Lamb Class
Aubrey Boodleman’s results in breeding sheep:
- 9th Place Commercial Crossbred Wether Type, Ewe Lamb
- 10th Place Blackface Market Lamb Class
Brystoll Gines’ results in market beef:
- 4th Place Black Angus Market Beef Class
- Reserve Champion Shorthorn Market Class
- Overall Reserve Champion Shorthorn
Dawson Bernard’s results in market swine:
- Reserve Champion Yorkshire Market Swine
- 5th Place Market Swine Jackpot Show Class
Madison Bernard’s results in market swine:
- 1st Place Wyoming Bred and Fed Market Class
- 3rd Place Dark Crossbred Market Swine Class
- 1st Place Market Swine Jackpot Show Class
- 2nd Place Berkshire Market Swine Class
The Champion of Champions Showcase is a showcase in an educational competition designed to provide an analysis of improved animal selection and animal quality for the consumer by highlighting the champion animal species from each county in Wyoming and its exhibitor. Four individuals participated, including Brohdan Flores in swine, Stetson Rothlisberger in beef, Brystoll Gines in goats and Aubrey Boodleman in sheep.
Open enrollment for the new 4-H year, Oct. 1, 2023- Sept. 30, 2024, will open for enrollment on Oct. 1.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters