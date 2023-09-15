ROCK SPRINGS – Ken Wilbert, former president of the Rotary Club of Rock Springs, and Lee Varra-Nelson, Post District Governor of the Rotary Club, District 5440, spoke to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Monthly Community Connections luncheon at Holiday Inn on Thursday, Sept. 14.
They explained what the mission of the rotary is.
According to Wilbert, anyone who needs self-fulfillment, should “join the club.”
“It’s been satisfying and humbling to help this town,” said Wilbert. “We feel the best when we help others; that’s what the rotary does.”
Giving a brief history of the rotary club, he said that the world's first service club, the Rotary Club of Chicago, began on Feb. 23, 1905, by Paul P. Harris. He was an attorney who wanted to capture, in a professional club, the same friendly spirit he had felt in the small town of his youth. The rotary name derived from the early practice of rotating meetings among members' offices. The Rotary Club of Rock Springs gained admission in 1949 and has continued to support the community for 74 years.
There are currently about 14 million members in the rotary.
The Rotary Club of Rock Springs are known for the following projects:
Providing flags to local businesses for display on special holidays.
Displays the giant, American flag, which is currently 30x60. They introduced the flag, which was 40x80, on Sept. 15, 2001, at the intersection of Gateway Blvd. and Dewar Drive. They are assisted by the Rock Springs Fire Department.
“It was such a coincidence that it happened four days after 9/11,” he said. “That corner became a rallying point in the city, and we were so glad to do it.
“We feel good about our country and ourselves.”
The Rotary Club of Rock Springs are also known for the following:
Honoring Students of the Month from Rock Springs.
Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at various civic events in the community.
Providing 700 plus dictionaries every year for third graders in Sweetwater County. This is approximately 700 plus dictionaries every year.
Wilbert pointed out that since 2011, they’ve handed out 16,000 dictionaries, which “truly has energized the members.”
“Kids respond better to print than digital,” he mentioned, saying that print dictionary teaches children to explore, it’s slow-paced, it appeals to curiosity and the child becomes more focused. “Before the kids go into third grade, they are learning how to read, but by the time they’re in the third grade, they’re reading to learn. That’s why we target third graders.”
In 2016, the Rotary Club of Rock Springs partnered with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to start the “Read To Me” program.
As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since their first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a paralyzing and potentially deadly infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of five. The virus, which could eventually attack the nervous system, spreads from person to person, typically through contaminated water.
Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.
“We take great pleasure in helping our community,” Wilbert expressed, noting that the club hopes more residents will join the rotary.
The Rotary Club of Rock Springs meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue Their meeting room is near the main entrance.
On special occasions, such as when members recognize local outstanding high school students, they will meet in the upstairs meeting room at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway Street.
