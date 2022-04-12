...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Observed each year in the United States on April 12th, National Big Wind Day commemorates the recording of the highest natural wind gust measured on the Earth’s surface. On the afternoon of April 12, 1934, the Mount Washington Observatory recorded winds at 231 miles per hour.
Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeastern United States at 6,288 ft, and it is the most prominent mountain east of the Mississippi River.
Observers Wendell Stephenson, Alexander McKenzie and Salvadore Pagliuca reported the wind gusts in 1934 from the Mount Washington Observatory. The record even held for several decades. In 1984, the observers returned to the observatory to celebrate the record-breaking wind’s 50th anniversary. Then in 1996, the big wind award from atop Mount Washington fell. A typhoon struck a small island off of Australia with wind gusts of 256 mph.
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalBigWindDay
Hold on to your hat and share stories of windy day events.
Visit an observatory near you to find out more about how they study atmosphere changes, weather, and wind changes.
Try flying a kite into the wind.
Take a windblown selfie.
Use this day to learn more and use #NationalBigWindDay to post on social media.
NATIONAL BIG WIND DAY HISTORY
While the day celebrates the anniversary of the record-breaking wind at Mount Washington’s Observatory, we have not identified the founder of the day.