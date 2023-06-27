627224912

Hundreds of workers escaped serious injury, though six required hospital treatment, when a tornado ripped through the North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in northeast Wyoming during a shift change Friday evening. The mine — the largest in the nation — was not as fortunate, suffering serious damage that temporarily halted production operations.

As crews continue to clean up and repair facilities, mine operator Peabody Energy says it will likely resume loading trains by Tuesday. But it’s unclear how long it may take to return to full production capacity.

