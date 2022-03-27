ROCK SPRINGS — Local Sweetwater County residents don’t have to travel far to get the opportunity to experience art and history exhibits.
Western Wyoming Community College is home to several displays of fossils, art and wildlife.
There are five life-sized dinosaur displays currently located at Western and are a part of the school’s natural history museum exhibits.
The bones originally found at Como Bluff in 1879, there is a cast of a camptosaurus on display near the campus’ bookstore.
The cast of a tyrannosaurus is hard to miss as it is prominently displayed within T-Rex Grill.
The remains of a stegosaurus was found in 1878 at Como Bluff. A cast of the dinosaur is one of the displays featured at Western.
In 1889, a triceratops’ bones were discovered in Eastern Wyoming and a cast of the dinosaur is now on display at Western.
As students and faculty make their way to Mitchell’s Dining Hall, there is a cast of a plesiosaur on display in one of the hallways.
In addition to the dinosaur displays, there are also fossils of fish, turtles and other animals displayed throughout the school.
Western also has an extensive gallery of art on display.
During Nov. 2021 — Feb. 2022, Sushana Rucker’s exhibit, “History of Place” was on display within the school.
The school’s website provides the detailed explanation behind the kind of art that was displayed in Rucker’s show:
“Sushana Rucker’s show, History of Place, is a collection of paintings and monotypes depicting urban scenery. Rather than making paintings of the picturesque moments of the city, Rucker has opted instead to draw attention to those areas of urban life that are often glossed over, ignored, or even intentionally avoided. Graffiti. Abandoned railroads. The weathered steel girders of an overpass. Deserted alleyways cluttered with detritus. These are the visual moments that Rucker is drawn to, as if to highlight the aesthetic moments that can be appreciated, not just in the mundane, but in the downright ugly as well.”
Not only does Western display work from artists located around the country and internationally, art from students as also showcased.
The school’s gallery hosts an annual student exhibition.
Western even has an exhibit to experience in the great outdoors.
Located on the back lawn and the walking track area located on the school’s campus, there are Moai statues on display. These non ton concrete replicas of the Easter Island statues are the outcome of a collaboration between professor Emeritus Charles Love and local artist Gregory Gaylor.
Those wishing to take in the sights of almost 125 species of wildlife can take a walk through Western’s Weidner Wildlife Museum.
The collection was donated Roger A. And Jeanne A. Weidner, Rock Springs residents.
After accumulating a broad collection of wildlife over numerous decades, they chose to donate their collection to Western to allow others to enjoy it as well.
The wildlife that is featured in the museum was legally hunted and none were endangered at the time that they were taken.