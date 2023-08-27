ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism hosted a private Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Those invited to the day-long tour included J.T. Larson, representative for House District 17, John Freeman, chairman of the Green River Green Belt Task Force, Steve Core, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board chairman along with his wife, Nancy; Island Richards, Sweetwater County commissioner, along with his wife, Theresa, Mark Lyon, who is the Parks and Recreation superintendent for the city of Rock Springs and his wife, Stephanie; Missy Hutchinson, general manager of Comfort Inn, along with her colleague, Juan Saavedra and a few others.

