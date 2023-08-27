ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism hosted a private Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Those invited to the day-long tour included J.T. Larson, representative for House District 17, John Freeman, chairman of the Green River Green Belt Task Force, Steve Core, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board chairman along with his wife, Nancy; Island Richards, Sweetwater County commissioner, along with his wife, Theresa, Mark Lyon, who is the Parks and Recreation superintendent for the city of Rock Springs and his wife, Stephanie; Missy Hutchinson, general manager of Comfort Inn, along with her colleague, Juan Saavedra and a few others.
Rocket Miner was invited for the ride, as well.
Green River resident Lucy Diggins-Wold, who has been a tour guide since 2000, brought a wealth of knowledge for the trip. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Parks Recreation Management from Idaho State University and had spent 27 years with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. She currently teaches at Truman Elementary School in Green River.
As the group traveled onto Highway South 191, with a view of the Uinta Mountains ahead, Wold explained that the group was on the Outlaw Trail; it’s the oldest highway from Mexico to Canada.
“We’re on an All-American Road, which is super important,” said Wold. “That means we’re going to get federal funding for more interpretative pull-outs and signage; another way to show off Sweetwater County and the Flaming Gorge bus tours. We’re really excited about it.”
Since 2021, the Flaming Gorge-Green River Basin Scenic Byway has been one of only 37 All-American roads in the United States.
She noted that throughout the summer, participants of the bus tours had seen 17 big horn sheep and noticed more elk than pronghorn antelope due to the harsh winter in Sweetwater County.
The route is a loop around the 91-mile-long Lake Flaming Gorge.
During the first stop at the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway, a popular location for selfies, Wold explained that the rocks in the basin are about 45 to 55 million years old.
“This is part of that old, ancient lake,” she explained. “This formed just like the Grand Canyon – this was five miles taller.”
She added, “We’re famous for this gorge; excellent fishing, recreation and BLM land. We have access to all of this. The whole point of these bus tours is to show people that they can come here to Sweetwater County and a little bit in Utah and have a great day with their family.”
The participants enjoyed the sights of Little Firehole Canyon, Clay Basin, Antelope Flats, Flaming Gorge Visitor Center, Red Canyon Visitor Center, Dowd Mountain Overlook, Sheep Creek Bay and Lucerne Valley Marina, where participants had ice cream.
WyoWifey Shoppe, a local caterer, created and provided lunch kits for the group.
For more information on the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway tours, go to tourwyoming.com.
