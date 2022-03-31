GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School and Rock Springs High School track and field teams finished first and second at the annual Green River Track and Field Invite on Friday, March 25.
In 36 events between the boys and girls events, Green River finished first with a combined team score of 260 with Rock Springs coming in second with 225.5 team score. Lander Valley High School finished third with 210.5.
The Rock Springs Tigers took first on the boys side, finishing with a total score of 130.5. Green River Wolves took second with 118.
The Lady Wolves finished first with a score of 142, while the Lady Tigers finished third with a score of 95. Lander Valley took second with a score of 102.5.
Other schools that participated were Saratoga High School (143), Rawlins High School (142), Big Piney High School (113.5), Riverton High School (109), Encampment High School (47.5) and HEM High School (28).
Boys
Rock Springs had two Top 8 finishes in the 100-meter dash. Keal Anderson came in fifth and Andre Graves finished in seventh.
Rock Springs had two Top 5 finishes in the 400-meter dash. Charles Fossey finished fourth and Conner Tygum finished fifth.
Green River’s Nathan Stevenson won the 1600-meter run. He finished in just over five minutes and five seconds. His teammate Hale Iwen finished seventh.
Rock Springs took first and second in the 3200-meter run. Fossey took first with a time of 10:24.7, while Ethan Sholey finished second with a time of 11:08.18.
Green River had two Top 8 finishes in the 110-meter hurdles. Hayden Roberts finished third and Christopher Wilson finished fifth. Christopher also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Rock Springs 4x100-meter relay team that consisted of Goodness Okere, Kalub Padilla, Anderson and Graves finished third with a time of 47.21 seconds.
The Green River 4x400-meter relay team that consisted of Tracee Erdmann, Keegan Gailey, Christian Oswald and Mark Nelson finished fourth with a time of 4:21.34.
The Rock Springs 4x800-meter relay team that consisted of Quinten Gasaway, Fossey, Tygum and Sholey finished first with a time of 8:55.40. The Green River team that consisted of Lucas Knight, James Harper, Stevenson and Iwen finished third with a time of 9:29.99.
The 1600 spring medley team from Rock Springs finished first with a time of 4:12.81. It consisted of Trew Thompson, Colton Doak, Sam Eddy and Zack Croft.
Green River had three participants finish in the Top 5 in high jump. Hayden Roberts finished first, Brayden Lennon finished third and Chaz Helmandollar finished fifth.
Rock Springs had the first- and second-place finishes in pole vaulting. Maddix Holmes finished first and Kyle Cahill finished second.
Sweetwater County was well represented in long jump. Green River’s Wilson finished first, Rock Springs’ Okere finished second, Rock Springs’ Graves finished third and Rock Springs’ Padilla finished fifth.
Wilson also took first in the triple jump for Green River. Okere finished second for Rock Springs
Cole Murray took first in shot put for Green River, while Brendan Faigle took second for Rock Springs. Green River’s Dillon Davis took fourth.
Murray also took first in discus throw, while Rock Springs’ Jake Eddy and Tyler Bradford took fourth and fifth.
Girls
Rock Springs had two Top 8 finishes in the 100-meter dash. Brynn Bider finished fourth and Annette Proa finished sixth.
Bider and Proa also finished in the Top 8 in the 200-meter dash. Bider finished sixth and Proa finished fourth, however. Green River’s Rylee Rosas finished fifth and Kaelea Gibson finished eighth.
Rock Springs’ Emry Hamblin finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.85, while Green River’s Cassie Tibbets finished fifth with a time of 1:09.67.
Jordan Parker of Green River finished seventh in the 800-meter dash. She had a time of 3:15.60.
In the 1600-meter run, Green River’s Isabelle Murdock finished third and Lily Murdock finished fifth.
Isabelle Murdock also took first in the 3200-meter run. Lily Murdock finished fourth and Meeka Iwen finished fifth. Rock Springs’ Hadley Banks finished sixth.
Green River’s Lillian Munoz finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, while Rock Springs’ Presley Nacey finished third.
Munoz also took first for Green River in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x400-meter relay team from Rock Springs finished third with a time of 4:42.33. The team consisted of Bider, Nacey, Hamblin and Karley Callahan.
The Green River 4x800-meter relay team finished first with a time of 11:22.42. The team consisted of Iwen, Lily Murdock, Isabelle Murdock and Madison Murdock.
In the 1600 sprint relay, the Rock Springs team took third place. It consisted of Gabryella Bates, Cheyenna Johnson, Proa and Banks.
Green River took first, second, third, fourth and fifth in high jump. Kaelea Gibson took first, Autumn Casey took second, Madison Moffat took third, Mikayla Docktor took fourth and Rylee Rosas took fifth. Moffatt and Docktor also took first and second in pole vaulting.
Rock Springs’ Bider took second in long jump, while Green River’s Rylee Rosas took eighth.
Gabryella Bates of Rock Springs took fourth in triple jump.
Sweetwater County was well represented in shot put. Green River’s Lillian Allison took second, while Rock Springs’ Justice Battle, Avery Elmore, Timberly Hamblin and Kaelen Swenson finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
Rock Springs’ Elmore finished first in discuss throw, while Green River’s Allison took second. Rock Springs’ Hamblin also took fourth.