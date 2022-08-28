ROCK SPRINGS – Students, educators, families and community supporters united to help students in need over the weekend.
Over 100 participants tested their personal endurance and speed at the 5th annual Coats for Kids Trail Run at Stagecoach Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event was hosted by Rock Springs High School Cross Country coach Eric Urlacher along with the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2441. He is also the physical education instructor at Stagecoach Elementary.
According to Urlacher, the event raised $1,900 as well as physical donations of food and clothing.
The trail run began at Stagecoach Elementary. Participants had the opportunity to run or walk the 5K.
Participants who wanted to push the limit joined the more challenging 10K desert course. They tackled the single track to the first shelf of White Mountain, headed north and charged down a two-track back to the school.
“We were here until 9 o’clock last night flagging the desert but it’s worth it,” said Urlacher.
He quoted Mother Theresa, “’Do not think that love, in order to be genuine, has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired.’ That’s our motto.”
Fifty percent of profits goes to purchase coats for kids in need and food for the ongoing backpack program in the district.
Stagecoach Elementary School Principal Jennifer Martin-Palacios was getting prepared to put some miles on her shoes with Laurie Haines, administrative assistant for the school and Meagan Doporto, school counselor.
“I love seeing the community come together for this cause,” said Martin-Palacios. “Eric works so hard to make this successful. To see Rock Springs and the schools come together to support this is wonderful.”
Haines said, “The backpack program started five years ago because sadly, there are many kids who don’t eat during the weekends.”
She added, “There was just an obvious need so we thought we should keep this going.”
“Kids get excited to get a coat too. They need them to fit and to keep them warm.”
Rock Springs resident Dan Pedersen participated to “help provide warmth and nutritious meals to the kids who need it.”
“It’s also good exercise for a good cause,” Pedersen said.
The other 50% goes to support the student-athletes on the RSHS Tigers Cross Country team.
RSHS junior Aubrielle Maes is a member of the school’s cross-country team. Instead of running for the event, she volunteered to help participants and organizers of this year’s Coats for Kids Trail Run.
“It’s really great that they put this together,” Maes shared. “The cross-team really appreciates it. If it weren’t for Coach Urlacher and the Knights of Columbus, this wouldn’t be happening.”
The following are the 5th Annual Coats for Kids 5k/10k Results:
5K Kids Division (K-6th):
1st – Brecken Smith – 28:59
2nd – Vincent Croft – 29:51
3rd – Owen Berry – 30:49
4th – Griffin Smith – 32:40
5th – Kiefer Crompton – 32:50
Honorable Mention: Kenneth Knox-Zanetti of RSJH XC team – 32:34
5K Men’s:
1st – Zach Croft – 24:03
2nd – Henry Specht – 24:40
3rd – Scott Miller – 25:03
4th – Kevin Mitchell – 26:02
5th – Dylan Powell – 26:30
6th – Karter Jordan – 26:50
5k Women’s:
1st – Carol White – 30:35
2nd – Stevie Miller – 32:39
3rd – Corrina Searle – 32:47
4th – Faith Fernandez – 36:09
5th – Kiya Schmidtberger – 37:35
10K – Men’s (5.3 mile)
1st – Ethan Sholey – 38:52
2nd – Ryan Giles – 39:38
3rd – Ben Bae – 40:12
4th – Israel Stewart – 48:25
5th – Rick Mitchelson – 57:58
6th – John Pawleska – 60:00
Honorable Mention: James Poyer, Tyden East, Boden Andrews
10K Women’s (5.3 mile)
1st – Mesa Weidle – 51:19
2nd – Bridget Kramer – 59:30
3rd – Melinda Poyer – 1:15:55
4th/5th – Liesa Abram / Sara Croft – 1:22:36
Rock Springs Junior High School eighth grader, Vincent Croft took second place in the 5K Kids’ Division.
“I feel awesome!” Croft exclaimed. “I’m glad I did it!”
Pilot Butte Elementary School fourth grader Brecken Smith dashed into first place in the 5K Kids’ Division. Observers noted that he didn’t show any signs of exhaustion.
“I’m really happy to place first,” said Smith. “I hope we can get enough coats to keep kids warm.”
Rock Springs spectator Becky Yerkovich was amazed at Smith’s strength.
“It didn’t even wipe him out,” Yerkovich pointed out. “The expression on his face is so cool and calm. He’s going to be an excellent athlete.”
Yerkovich’s grandsons, Kadel Crompton and Kiefer Crompton are regular participants for the annual fundraiser event. Kiefer took fifth place in the 5K Kids’ Division.
Yerkovich believes her son-in-law was at the event in spirit, cheering for his family, as he may have on other occasions.
“The boys really love to run,” Yerkovich expressed. “Their father inspired them to keep running since he was an avid runner. Fitness was important to him.”
“The boys will be in next year’s run, for sure.”