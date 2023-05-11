Green River High School senior Zella Maez was joined by her parents and wrestling coaches as she signed her national letter of intent on April 17 to continue her career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.
GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior Zella Maez signed her national letter of intent on April 17 to continue her wrestling career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.
The decision was not an easy one for Maez, who was deciding between wrestling and diving.
“It felt good. It was nerve-racking at first,” she said. “It feels good to finally get that off my chest and out of the way. I had so many options and I was choosing between diving and wrestling. It was honest heartbreaking trying to choose between the two, but I have more passion for wrestling and found it more exciting.”
“I’ve been told multiple times that you’re making history. It feels good to be making history and all.”
Maez became the first female wrestler in GRHS history to sign to wrestle in college. She will be joining a Dickinson program entering its first season. With the 2022-23 season being the first for female wrestling in the state of Wyoming, Maez is up for the challenge again and embracing the opportunity to help build a program.
“I think I’ll help out the best way I can and just try to make it the best experience we can and build a great program up there,” she said.
Maez is a state champion in diving and was on the team when the Green River Lady Wolves won the state championship two years in a row. It was a hard decision to pick wrestling over diving, but she said wrestling has opened up the door for other opportunities.
“I had two or three D-1 offers to go dive and that was definitely on the table. I’m also the most recent diving state champion, so that was on the table for sure. There are just more wrestling scholarships because it’s so new. I’ve only been wrestling for few months,” she said, adding that she will be traveling overseas next month for freestyle wrestling training.
“I got to the opportunity to go to Bulgaria because I’m the junior wrestling freestyle women’s state champ. We’re going to some school and I’m hoping to learn a lot of freestyles there. My coach will be going so I hope to pick up a lot of skills to carry on to college,” she said.
Maez said her fondest memories at GRHS are the friendships she has made and the impact she’s made in the pool and on the mat.
“Being a state champion this year, being a part of three team state champions, making friends and being a role model to my teammates and classmates is what I’ll remember most from my time at Green River.”