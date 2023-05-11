Signed

Green River High School senior Zella Maez was joined by her parents and wrestling coaches as she signed her national letter of intent on April 17 to continue her career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Wisniewsk

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior Zella Maez signed her national letter of intent on April 17 to continue her wrestling career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The decision was not an easy one for Maez, who was deciding between wrestling and diving.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus