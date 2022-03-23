SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Traveler’s Assistance Society of Sweetwater County (TASSC) was organized in 1977.
In the beginning, there were about 30 people involved in helping stranded individuals and families passing through Sweetwater County.
After a brief interview with each client, the travelers aid agency supplies voucher assistance to travelers. This aid can be used for gas, food, hotel rooms and bus tickets. No portion of the vouchers can be used for alcohol, cigarettes or pet food.
In 2021, the agency aided 448 people. The breakdown of that number consisted of 61 families with 116 parents/adults, 48 children and 284 individual travelers.
In addition to the vouchers, some of the travelers are also helped with warm coats and occasionally, socks and sleeping bags.
In one instance, a mother and her children had been sleeping in their car in Rock Springs for a couple of nights. After receiving vouchers for gas and food, she was asked what else would be helpful. Since her children were cold in the vehicle, she asked if there were any warm blankets available. The representatives from TACCS were able to provide the family with blankets.
In the summer and fall of 2021, Eagle Scout Christian Klein made TASSC his project and built a shed behind the Evangelical Free Church for coats, socks and sleeping bags be stored in an orderly manner.
TASSC manages to help others on a budget of about $21,000 annually. This is available to help others without using any tax money or grants.
One way it is funded is by those who designate TASSC as their donor’s choice on the United Way pledge form.
TASSC is also supported by local churches and generous individuals. They also have a PayPal account set up.
All contributions are tax deductible and a receipt is mailed to each donor. In addition, all records are open to the public.
Individuals or organization who wish to donate or learn more about TASSC may call 307-875-8910 or write to TASSC, PO Box 1194, Green River, WY 82935