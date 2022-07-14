ROCK SPRINGS -- Today, Thursday, July 14th, the 13th Annual Tribute To Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride is coming to Rock Springs to honor our local fallen hero Pvt. Joshua Thompson, U.S. Army Infantry. Tribute to Fallen Soldiers honors post-9/11 fallen heroes in all branches of the military. This mission started in Eugene, Oregon on July 9th and crosses the entire country ending at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 7th.
This year they are honoring 65 Fallen Heros. The mission consists of the Tribute Motorhome towing the Memorial Torch which is lit by a Gold Star family member and stays lit 24/7 until it is extinguished in Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 7th when the mission ends. There is also the Tribute Motorcycle Riders that help honor these Heroes.
They will arrive in Rock Springs under police escort coming in on the eastbound Elk Street exit in front of Bombers Sports Bar at approximately 2 p.m. on July 14th and will proceed down Elk St. to 2nd Street ending on C St. They are asking that if anyone would like to see this amazing motorcade be on the side of Elk St. between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. today. All are welcome.
People are asked to wave American flags, make posters with positive messages for the tribute motorcade or the family of Pvt. Thompson. They can also just wave as they go by. At 2:30, the motorcade with stop at the Rock Springs Housing Authority on C St. next to the police department to honor this fallen heroes Gold Star Family and present them with special gifts made just for them. They will also ring the Memorial Bell on the trailer with the Memorial Torch and sign an American Flag that will be signed by all Gold Star Families honored this year.