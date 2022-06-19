GREEN RIVER – The first Pride celebration in the Equality State took place just five years ago.
Green River’s first Pride in the Park took place on Saturday, June 18 at Evers Park. Representatives were on-site to educate and listen to issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community.
Diana Wiig, an organist for the First Congregational Church was at the event to show support for the LGBTQIA+ and to provide information about the religious organization.
“We are an open and affirming church,” said Wiig. “Churches have traditionally not accepted individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community.
“We’re proud of everyone. God loves us all.”
According to Wikipedia, PFLAG was founded in 1973. It is the United States' first and largest organization uniting parents, families and allies with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. PFLAG National is the national organization, which provides support to the PFLAG network of local chapters.
“We’re trying to create a safe, supportive place for people whose representation is important to them,” said Becky Iwen, board member.
As songs such as “Express Yourself” by Madonna and “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross rang through the park, attendees of all ages waited in line to get their faces painted by local artist, Amber Marie Hunt.
“There is something humbling about being a part of events like Pride,” Hunt expressed. “This one being a first in the area will always have a special place in my heart.”
“To see many people get to be themselves, some for the first time, was something that felt so right and needed. I look forward to many more and feel it was a great start.”
PFLAG President, Karla Stone Valencia believes the LGBTQIA+ community “need more visibility in a rural area such as Sweetwater County.”
“People are hiding and they shouldn’t be,” said Valencia. “They should be proud of who they are.
“It’s hard to live a life when you’re hiding your true identity. It adds to the suicide rate.”
The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Their 2022 National Survey on LGBTQIA+ Youth Mental Health found that 45 percent of LGBTQIA+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. LGBTQIA+ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported much lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.
According to Valencia, many individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community were excited about the inaugural event.
“They said ‘We’ve been waiting for this. We deserve it.’”
She added, “If I can prevent one suicide today, that means something.”