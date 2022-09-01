The inaugural Tunnel of Oppression will open at Western Wyoming Community College on Monday, Sept. 19 in the atrium. The public is invited to a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to speak to creators of the displays. The four-day event is free to attend.
ROCK SPRINGS – The YWCA of Sweetwater County and Uprising are teaming up to introduce Tunnel of Oppression to the community for the first time.
According to Kayla Manniko, YWCA development director, Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive community display that addresses types of oppression that happen around the world and locally, such as human trafficking, domestic violence, racism, bullying, poverty, homophobia, ableism/disability issues, food insecurity and other personal issues.
The public may stop by and view the displays anytime. Sept. 19-23, in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College.
An opening reception will be held on Monday, September 19th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. Agencies creating displays will be on hand to talk about their individual display and resources will be on hand.
This event is co-hosted by the YWCA of Sweetwater County and Uprising.
Individuals who are interested in making a display for the tunnel, please email cfc@ywcasweetwater.org for more information. Participants will need to contact the YWCA or Uprising by Sept. 9 to let them know they will be creating a display. Photography, paintings and poetry are all accepted. No audio or video media will be accepted since there are no technology hookups to support this.
The public is invited to “create displays that the community can walk through and see how global oppressive issues also affect us locally,” Manniko pointed out.
“Most displays will be poster boards, pictures, written survivor stories and art,” said Manniko. “Displays should cover six feet tall by three feet wide areas.”
“We want to bring awareness to issues, that may be commonly thought of as a problem of the past, that is very much a problem today.”
Both organizations hope that others will learn from the experiences of others by “putting themselves in someone else’s shoes for a moment.”
Manniko said that “through understanding, the community will have increased empathy for others who have experienced oppression.”