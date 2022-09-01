Tunnel of Oppression

The inaugural Tunnel of Oppression will open at Western Wyoming Community College on Monday, Sept. 19 in the atrium. The public is invited to a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to speak to creators of the displays. The four-day event is free to attend. 

ROCK SPRINGS – The YWCA of Sweetwater County and Uprising are teaming up to introduce Tunnel of Oppression to the community for the first time.

According to Kayla Manniko, YWCA development director, Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive community display that addresses types of oppression that happen around the world and locally, such as human trafficking, domestic violence, racism, bullying, poverty, homophobia, ableism/disability issues, food insecurity and other personal issues.

