ROCK SPRINGS – The sounds of chatter turns into silence as a small group of students read words of abuse, written by survivors of physical and sexual violence.
Objects dangle over notes as reminders of how they met their aggressive partners.
The Tunnel of Oppression is a community display that addresses types of abuse and suffering that happen around the world and locally, such as human trafficking, domestic violence, racism, bullying, poverty, homophobia, ableism/disability issues, food insecurity and other personal issues.
Representatives from YWCA of Sweetwater County, Uprising, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Counseling Services were on-site to provide information during the opening reception at Western Wyoming Community College on Monday, Sept. 19.
The content may be difficult for some visitors as descriptions of sexual coercion, bullying, digital abuse and other personal hardships are displayed on poster boards and art.
On the tunnel, messages such as “1 in 5 children will be manipulated into physical content” stop visitors in their tracks.
Rock Springs resident Rosa Reyna-Pugh viewed the display with her husband.
“It was just a small glimpse of trafficking and abusive relationships but it was so powerful,” said Reyna-Pugh. “I hope more people will see it because they would see these issues in a different light.”
She also pointed out that it is, especially, important for young men and women to see this display since it may help them make the decisions that will keep them safe.
Objectives of the display include helping visitors understand the importance of leaning into discomfort and having an authentic discussion about oppression.
Charlie Folks, board member of Uprising, is a survivor of human trafficking. He said he has been “very moved by what Uprising is doing.”
After he had discovered he was a victim of human trafficking, he wanted to get involved in spreading awareness.
“I wanted to do anything I can to make a difference,” said Folks. “If we can prevent one child from going through that, then it’s worth it.”
“I think it can help bridge the gap between people thinking ‘I’m the only one experiencing this’ or ‘I’m part of a low percentage of people experiencing this.’ Hopefully, they will see that there are other folks, statewide, nationwide and in this community, who have gone through similar things.”
According to Folks, the display is about building authentic relationships.
"I think it’s really great to bring awareness, even in a college campus setting. Seeing the people walking around, you don’t know their stories so having that exposure will hopefully bring a little bit of compassion and it will help shape a great community.”
Viewing is free and open to the public Sept. 19-23, in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College.
