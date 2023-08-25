mugshots

Michael A Nelson was sentenced to five to seven years of prison at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for sexual exploitation. In April 2023, Dwaine Chesser was also convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children and sentenced to serve five to 10 years in prison.

ROCK SPRINGS -- On Monday, Aug. 21, Michael A Nelson was sentenced to five to seven years of prison at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for sexual exploitation.

In April 2023, Dwaine Chesser was also convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children and sentenced to serve five to 10 years in prison.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus