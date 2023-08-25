Michael A Nelson was sentenced to five to seven years of prison at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for sexual exploitation. In April 2023, Dwaine Chesser was also convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children and sentenced to serve five to 10 years in prison.
ROCK SPRINGS -- On Monday, Aug. 21, Michael A Nelson was sentenced to five to seven years of prison at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for sexual exploitation.
In April 2023, Dwaine Chesser was also convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children and sentenced to serve five to 10 years in prison.
Both of these cases originated in Rock Springs and were handled by Rock Springs Police Department Detectives. With these two convictions, Rock Springs Police Department would like to share a resource to help parents or caregivers identify what Sexual Exploitation of Children is, https://www.missingkids.org/blog/2022/what-is-exploitation
According to missingkids.org, sometimes, it begins in a simple way; a hello message, a stranger likes your child’s picture on Instagram, or someone they don’t know in person begins complimenting them online.
While at times this can be harmless, it could also be the beginning of grooming behavior, where an offender is gaining trust, beginning isolation, and then exploiting a victim.
This type of behavior is typically a result of online enticement, when an individual communicates with someone believed to be a child through the internet with the intent to commit a sexual offense or abduction.
While there are numerous ways that offenders entice children online, some of the most common factors used in online enticement are:
· Starting a sexual conversation as a grooming method rather than a goal
· Asking a child for sexual images or videos
· Developing a rapport through compliments, shared interests, or liking their online post.
· Sending or offering sexual images or videos of themselves
· Offering an incentive such as a gift card, alcohol, drugs, lodging, transportation, or food.