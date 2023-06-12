Image one

The Model 1894 Winchester, top, is a “long rifle” with a round 26-inch barrel in .32 Winchester Special. Museum staff assess that it was manufactured in 1910. The rifle beneath it could be termed a “hybrid;” a Model 1894 Winchester in .30 WCF made in 1909 and later fitted with a Winchester Model 64 barrel.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Two vintage Winchester rifles - one of them a sort of “hybrid” - were recently examined and researched through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The “hybrid” rifle started out life as a Model 1894 Winchester lever-action rifle in .30 Winchester Center Fire (.30-30) caliber manufactured in 1909. At some point, however, it was retro-fitted with a Winchester Model 64 barrel and a half magazine; the Model 64 being essentially being a Model 1894 with special features made from 1933 to 1942.

