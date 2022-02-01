SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Jamestown, west of Green River.
Emergency crews were called to a single-family residence in the 1600 block of Highway 374 at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, where they were immediately met with heavy smoke and flames.
According to the sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Mower, a passerby arrived moments before the first fire engine, alerted the family to the fire and helped rescue the occupants from the home.
The victims, a 34-year-old mother and her 4-year-old child, were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. While the small child sustained minor burns, the woman suffered severe burns to her body and was later airlifted by helicopter to a regional burn center in critical condition.
Two other young children escaped the home unharmed. Two dogs did not make it out of the fire.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Green River Fire Department (GRFD) Chief Bill Robinson said crews were still on scene closely monitoring the situation for any flareups or hot spots. While not considered suspicious at this time, Robinson said the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined and remains under active investigation.
A total of four fire trucks and approximately 25 firefighters responded to battle the blaze. Mower and Robinson credited Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Castle Rock Ambulance Services and Sweetwater Medics for their assistance.
Out of respect for the family's privacy, Mower said that the victims' names nor any additional details will be released at this time.