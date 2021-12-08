ROCK SPRINGS – Two Rock Springs Vietnam War veterans were honored posthumously with Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals on Monday, Nov. 15.
The ceremony took place in the Ceremonial Room at the state Capitol, and the medals were presented by the Wyoming Veterans Commission in partnership with the South Korean government.
Gov. Mark Gordon opened the ceremony. The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Fransisco Yoon Sang-soo then presented the medals.
The medals were awarded to recognize American military members that aided in the defense of South Korea.
Harold E. Blunk, U.S. Army, was one of the Rock Springs Vietnam War veterans honored posthumously with the medal.
Blunk’s daughter Dorothy Savage accepted the medal on his behalf.
“It’s just such a big honor,” Savage said. “I’m very proud that my dad and the other recipients got recognition for their service in South Korea.
“It was such a special day and I’m glad that I was able to accept it on his behalf.”
Blunk served in the U.S. Army for around two years. During his time spent serving, Blunk achieved the rank of Private E2.
Afterward, he worked as a bank teller at the North Side State Bank in Rock Springs for several years.
“My dad was a great man and I’m happy that he was honored in this way,” Savage said. “The ceremony was beautiful and I just want to thank those at the V.A. who helped to make it happen.”
Robert Carmine, U.S. Navy, was the other Rock Springs Vietnam War veteran honored posthumously.
Carmine spent four years serving in the U.S. Navy. During Carmine’s time in the Navy, he achieved the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class.
He was also awarded two Korean battle stars for his service.
Carmine’s daughters, Candace Bedard and Cindy Petersen, accepted the honor on his behalf.
“The ceremony was just so nice,” Peterson said. “I’m just so appreciative of their service and really proud of my dad. It really has meant a lot to my family and me.”
“I know that my dad would have been so proud to receive this honor if he were still here,” Petersen said. “He would have been extremely grateful.”
Upon finishing his time serving in the Navy, Carmine managed an automobile dealership for six years before going back to college.
Carmine received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Education in 1964 and a Masters of Education degree in 1967; both from the University of Wyoming.
He spent several years teaching in Sweetwater County at schools such as Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs High School and White Mountain Junior High.
Carmine even spent nine years as the assistant superintendent for Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
Bedard said that she was very grateful to have had the opportunity to attend the ceremony and accept her dad’s medal on his behalf, alongside her sister.
“It was extremely heartwarming to hear the consul general speak and share how grateful South Korea is to our veterans for their service and role in defending their freedom,” Bedard said. “My sister and I truly enjoyed the presentation.”
In total, there were seven Korean War veterans awarded medals at the ceremony; two of them were living veterans and five of them were awarded posthumously.