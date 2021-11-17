SWEETWATER COUNTY -- For many Boy Scouts, the ultimate goal is to eventually become an Eagle Scout. It’s the highest rank scouts can earn within he Scouts BSA.
However, earning the rank of Eagle Scout is no easy feat; it takes years of hard work.
There are several steps that have to be completed before earning the Eagle Scout rank, some of those steps include earning 21 merit badges, serving at least six months in a leadership position and being active in your troop for at least six months as a Life Scout.
Once the scout has planned and completed their Eagle service project, the final step is to appear in front of and pass a board of review.
For two Sweetwater County scouts, that moment of earning their Eagle Scout rank arrived this year following the completion of their respective service projects and appearances in front of the board of review.
Daniel Ames said that this achievement has been something he has been working towards for quite some time.
“I’ve been a part of the scouts since I was 11,” Ames said. “So, I’m happy to have finally earned the rank.”
Ames said that he’s learned a lot from his years of being a member of the scouts.
“One of the best things becoming a Boy Scout teaches you are leadership skills,” Ames said. “You’re given so many opportunities to step up and lead.”
Ames said that he also loves all of the opportunities scouts get to spend time outdoors.
“Between all of the fishing, camping trips, hiking and canoeing, we get to spend a lot of time in the outdoors. That’s definitely one of my favorite parts.
For Ames’ service project, he chose to collect and donate food for the Wind River Reservation.
“We collected around 700 pounds of food to take up to the reservation,” Ames said. “From the time I started planning it to when it was finished, it took about four or five months I’d say.”
When it comes to the inspiration for the project, Ames said that he found his inspiration from a close family member.
“It all happened because of my grandma,” Ames said. “She did a project like this a couple of years ago.”
Ames officially earned his rank of Eagle Scout during a ceremony in September.
“It was such a special day and something that I’ll never forget,” Ames said. “I was happy I got to have some of my friends and family there to celebrate with me.
“I am really thankful for all of the people that helped us out with the project and donated food for the cause. It was a really big project so they made it a lot easier to get it completed.”
When not participating in scouting events, Ames is involved in other extracurricular activities.
“I really love being involved in Future Farmers of American (FFA) at school,” Ames said. “FFA gives me another opportunity to use my leadership skills.”
Ames is now one of the leaders among his scout troop.
Looking toward the future, Ames, a senior at Green River High School, has intentions of joining a branch of the military after he graduates.
Elijah Kropf has also been working toward this grand achievement for a large portion of his life
“I’ve been in the Boy Scouts since I was around 8 or 9,” Kropf said. “This is something that I have been looking forward to accomplishing for a very long time.”
Kropf chose to “spruce up” and paint over the graffiti on the Viaduct footbridge in Green River.
Kropf, along with the other scouts in Troop 312, spent five hours scraping off and painting over the graffiti on the bridge.
“I also asked some of my family members and friends to come out and help us with the project. Some of the members of my church helped us out, too.”
When it comes to the reasoning behind his choice for the service project, Kropf said that he wanted to do something that would have a lasting impact on the community.
“I think you could see the impact the project was having on the community almost immediately,” Kropf said. “While we were painting, people walking by stopped and thanked us for doing it. They said that it looked really good and that they were appreciative of the new look.
“I think that just shows how much it really needed to be repainted.”
Once completing his service project in August, Kropf recently completed the final step of appearing in front of the board of review.
Kropf said that the members of the board asked him questions about his service project and other aspects about his time as a scout.
“So, the final step before I officially became an Eagle Scout was for me to appear in front of a board of review,” Kropf said. “I didn’t feel anxious at all so it helped me to connect with the members of the board.”
Kropf is currently a student at Western Wyoming Community College and he is majoring in engineering.
“Outside of school, I love music, especially playing the piano,” Kropf said.
Kropf also enjoys being involved in musicals. He was recently a part of the “Footloose” production at Western.
He said that he is appreciative for his time as a scout and says that it’s something that never really leaves you.
“You never really stop being a scout,” Kropf said. “It’s with you throughout your life. You get to carry the skills you learned and friendships you made with you.”
