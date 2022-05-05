GREEN RIVER – Two-time state champion swimmer Hailey Uhrig is heading to the Sooner State.
On Tuesday, April 3, Uhrig signed her national letter of intent to continue her education and swimming career at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
“I’m really excited. I’m excited to go swim and be part of a college team and just continue my swimming career and get out of Wyoming and get to another area,” she said.
“I went there on a visit a couple weeks ago and I liked the area and the campus itself. Coach (Josh) Davis reached out to me via email and messages. We talked about all of the basics. When I visited, we talked about the offer and the school itself. After that, I verbally committed.”
Uhrig helped lead the Lady Wolves to two straight state titles in 2020 and 2021, sharing the latter with Lander High School. In 2018 and 2019, the team took second at state. She said that sharing those memories with her teammates was the memorable of her time competing for Green River.
“Everyone on the team worked hard for it, especially this year because we had a lot more competition and we fought through it all the way to the end,” she said.
Her mother, Andrea Uhrig, is also excited for her daughter.
“It’s just amazing she’s going to go there and experience that. She’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort and commitment and sacrifice,” she said.
Colleen Seiloff, head swimming coach at GRHS, is proud of her star breaststroker.
“I’m just really proud because she has been swimming for a long time and had a lot of goals of wanting to get to college and swim. All the hard work she has put in is paying off. I’m excited for her to just go to college and just get a positive experience,” Seiloff said.
The two state titles Uhrig and this senior class has been able to achieve will leaving a lasting legacy on the swimming program, she said.
“This hasn’t been done since the 1970s. Before the two state championships, she was part of two teams who reached second so she’s been on the most winningest team that has Green River ever had as far as girls swimming goes. She’s left quite the legacy. She’s a magnificent breaststroker. It’s a lot to live up to with this young lady leaving,” Seiloff said.
She hopes Uhrig has a great experience in college, ultimately.
“I just hope she’s successful and has a good, positive experience, goes to college and gets to enjoy all of the hard work she has put in. I hope she gets up there is competitive at an elite level. I know she can be. She can do amazing things. She has a one-of-a-kind breast stroke. It’s beautiful,” Seiloff said.
Uhrig plans on studying health science and minoring in business.