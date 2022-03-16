ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Tatyana (Tanya) Tracy was born in Poltava, Ukraine, a city located on the Vorskla river in central Ukraine. It has an area of 28,800 km2 (11,100 square miles). Poltava has a population of about 300,000 people.
Tracy and her husband were penpals while she was still living in Ukraine. By 1998, he met Tracy and her family.
“He visited a lot of beautiful places in Ukraine including the capital of Ukraine, Kiev,” said Tracy.
Her husband invited her to come and visit America.
“After a long year, I was finally granted a visa to the United States,” she explained. “I fell in love with the small town of Rock Springs and beautiful mountains all around Wyoming.
Tracy was 22 when she moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in August of 1999.
They got married in November of 1999 and have two sons.
She became an American citizen in March of 2005.
She is the Senior Recreation Supervisor at Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. She is in charge of the lap pool and aquatic center. She has worked for the City of Rock Springs for 22 years.
“My mom, dad and my brother are still in Ukraine,” she revealed. “They have been in Poltava this whole time and they are not able to get out.
“Poltava has not been under attack yet.”
She added, “The hospitals there are filled with wounded Ukrainian soldiers and there are a lot of refugees who are seeking shelters.”
Tracy hopes they don’t have to leave their hometown but she wants them to be safe.
“They love their country and they worked hard all their lives to just leave everything behind,” she said.
Her brother and nephew are giving aid to those in need.
“My brother currently delivers supplies to different parts of the war zones. My nephew who lives in Poland goes to the Ukrainian border on his days off to help refugees.”
Tracy said that it is an extremely difficult situation. After she wakes up, she checks on her family to make sure they survived the night.
“They didn’t ask for this,” she pointed out. “We have relatives in Russia and they are amazing people. Everyone we know who lives in Ukraine have relatives in Russia.
“Nobody wants war.”
“My parents speak Russian and Ukrainian, so does my brother and I,” she mentioned. “Ukraine is a very friendly and welcoming country.”
According to Tracy, Putin decided to attack Ukraine because he doesn’t want Ukraine to be a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European Union (EU).
“He doesn’t want a NATO country to be right next to him. He would feel threatened,” she said. “Instead, he wants the Soviet Union back and wants to control old satellite countries of the former USSR.
“He wants to be a dictator.”
Putin didn’t expect Ukraine to fight for their freedom and for their country.
“Since Putin is not getting what he wants, he's killing innocent civilians and destroying hospitals,” she said. “He is committing war crimes all over Ukraine.
“It’s a humanitarian disaster!”
Tracy is grateful that “the whole world is supporting Ukraine.”
“He is threatening anyone who helps Ukraine with a nuclear war. He needs to be stopped,” she pleaded. “The Ukrainian people love freedom and have the right to defend their land from brutal invaders.”
Since Tracy can’t help her family from Wyoming, all she can do is pray for their safety and keep communicating with them.
“I hope there will be peace between Russia and Ukraine,” she said. “I think Russia needs a new leader, one who cares about his people and one who is not power hungry - not someone who misleads and lies.
“I think if he takes over Ukraine, he is not going to stop there. We don’t need World War III. I pray for peace.