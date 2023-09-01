The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County received a donation of 200 pounds of pork on Friday, Sept. 1, thanks to 4-H participant Cope Thomas. Pictured from left to right are BGC of Sweetwater County CEO Lisa Stewart, Cope Thomas' sister, Avery Thomas, and Sierra Mitchell, one of the regional directors for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
200 pounds of pork was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County through the Fair to Fork Program.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County received a donation of 200 pounds of pork on Friday, Sept. 1, thanks to 4-H participant Cope Thomas and the Fair to Fork Program.
Sierra Mitchell, one of the regional directors for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, along with Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County CEO Lisa Stewart, presented a plaque during the donation to commemorate Cope’s donation.
Because Cope is currently away at college, his sister, Avery, was there to accept the plaque on his behalf.
“We are super excited to bring over a donation from Cope Thomas. He’s a young 4-H participant, who has offered to give his 4-H animal to the Fair to Fork program,” she said.
The Fair to Fork program is hosted by the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. It encourages 4-H youth to give an animal that can benefit an anti-hunger agency within their own county.
“Cope has elected to choose the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. He raised a pig, and then he donated it,” Mitchell explained. “This animal is now going to feed the children that utilize the Boys and Girls Club here in Sweetwater County.”
The Fair to Fork program is in its second year.
“Last year, we did not have nearly as many participants. But we’re super excited to say that we had 22 out of 23 counties have a youth 4-H participant give their animal to benefit an agency within their own county,” she said.
Mitchell added, “You know, this program isn’t successful without a 4-Her saying, ‘Here’s an animal that I can give to benefit others.’ That is what’s really cool about this program. That’s all because of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which is spearheaded by First Lady Jennie Gordon.
“She brought this program to unify our state against hunger. Sadly, we do have hunger here; in all of our counties in Wyoming. Bringing a program like this is important for our youth. Youth don’t necessarily have ways to volunteer and donate sometimes. So, this is an incredible way for a youth to donate and benefit other families in their area.”
Through this program, one member of 4-H and/or FFA from each of the counties in Wyoming gets to donate the animal that they raised to benefit an anti-hunger organization. The member that gets to participate is chosen through a lottery system.
“We’re just thankful that the Wyoming Hunger Initiative has stepped up and created such great programs, like this one, that people can get involved in,” Mitchell said. “There are also other programs like ‘Grow a Little Extra.’ It’s gardening season right now, and vegetables are growing. If your garden has an abundance, consider donating the produce to an anti-hunger agency in your area.
“Right now, ‘Food from the Field’ is going on. It’s a program that the Wyoming Hunger initiative started where local hunters can give their local game animals that they shoot to benefit an anti-hunger agency. All of these programs together just create ways that we can help those that are food insecure.”
She also said, “I know that a lot of people don’t think that there is food insecurity in our state, but sadly, the statistics show that one in five individuals in the state of Wyoming are food insecure. So, Cope Thomas has done his part to donate an animal that will go to feed the children here at the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County.”
