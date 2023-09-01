ROCK SPRINGS – The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County received a donation of 200 pounds of pork on Friday, Sept. 1, thanks to 4-H participant Cope Thomas and the Fair to Fork Program. 

Sierra Mitchell, one of the regional directors for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, along with Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County CEO Lisa Stewart, presented a plaque during the donation to commemorate Cope’s donation.

