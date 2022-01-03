ROCK SPRINGS -- A letter from Governor Mark Gordon to the Environmental Protection Agency discussing a temporary emergency suspension of the closure of the Jim Bridger Power Plant will be presented at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.
The Temporary Emergency Suspension Order was signed by Gov. Gordon on Dec. 27.
The order permits Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant to “continue operating for at least four months and avert a New Year’s Day shutdown of the unit.”
According to a press release sent by the governor’s office at the end of 2021, A revised State Implementation Plan (SIP) was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by the state of Wyoming in 2020.
The plan would have permitted Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant to still be in operation while also meeting the regional haze guidelines.
“The revised SIP was originally approved by the EPA in 2020, but earlier this year, Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA for the Biden administration, reversed course and refused to honor the prior approval.
“Consequently, a costly and outdated SIP remains in effect. That SIP requires the addition of expensive and selective catalytic reduction equipment to be installed on Unit 2 by Dec. 31, 2021. At this date, it is impossible to add such equipment.”
In the letter from Gordon to the EPA, he discusses reasoning behind the emergency suspension.
“This emergency suspension is necessary to prevent substantial increases in unemployment resulting from the shutdown. The Jim Bridger Power Plant employs 302 highly skilled craftsmen, engineers, professionals and managers in the operation of the four coal-fired units.
“The power plant is staffed with a combination of both union and non-union employees. The power plant is a mine-mouth operation, meaning a reduction in electric power generation results in a corresponding reduction in coal production.”
In the letter, Gordon goes on to say, “Shutting down Unit 2 imperils many of the jobs at the plant, at the mines that supply it, with the outside companies that support it and elsewhere throughout the community.”
Included with the letter is a report from Timothy J. Considine, Ph.D., a professor of Energy Economics at the University of Wyoming, which outlines the economic and fiscal losses from closing Unit 2.
Additional points of interest in Considine’s report includes tax revenue losses and employment losses as a result of closing Unit 2.
Gordon discusses Considine’s findings in the letter pertaining to the number of job losses that were recorded.
“The magnitude of the jobs lost resulting from the shutdown of Unit 2 is amply illustrated when translated into lost compensation. Professor Considine estimates that the lost employee compensation for Sweetwater County in 2021 dollars would be in excess of $30 million plus nearly $5 million in additional lost employee compensation in the rest of the state annually.
“This represents a tremendous loss for Wyoming workers and their families.”
The letter and report can be found in the meeting’s agenda on the city of Rock Spring’s website, www.rswy.net.