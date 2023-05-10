Golf Tourney

ROCK SPRINGS -- United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, June 3 at Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. Proceeds from the event support their free reading program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming. Teams, sponsors and raffle items are needed.

This four person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Team fees include green fees, a cart, breakfast, lunch, player bag and a donation. Prizes will be given to the top three placing teams as well as hole contests. Additional funds will be raised through raffles, purchasing cheater packages and betting.

