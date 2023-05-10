United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, June 3, at Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. Proceeds from the event support their free reading program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming. Teams, sponsors and raffle items are needed.
ROCK SPRINGS -- United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, June 3 at Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. Proceeds from the event support their free reading program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming. Teams, sponsors and raffle items are needed.
This four person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Team fees include green fees, a cart, breakfast, lunch, player bag and a donation. Prizes will be given to the top three placing teams as well as hole contests. Additional funds will be raised through raffles, purchasing cheater packages and betting.
“As the local affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, our job is to raise funds to ship free books to children in our coverage area. Proceeds help further United Way’s education initiative to help children be kindergarten ready by providing books and encouraging families to read aloud for 15 minutes every day. Our golf tournament is the only fundraising event for this reading program,” said Kelly Frink, executive director at United Way.
Current tournament “eagle” sponsor is ExxonMobil Shute Creek Facility. Current tournament “birdie” sponsors are: Amber Kramer State Farm Insurance, ComTech, Marathon Petroleum Logistics, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, PowerQuip, LLC and Wyoming Wealth Management. Breakfast is sponsored by Taco Time.
Frink stated that reading aloud is the most important thing a parent can do to improve a child’s readiness to read and learn. “By making 15 minutes of daily reading aloud the new parenting standard, we will change the face of education. Kids get excited to receive the books and that helps get them excited about reading and reminds parents that this is an important part of their child’s development.”
Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, children, birth to age five, are mailed a free, age appropriate book every month. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library supplies the books while United Way raises funds through special events and writing grants to cover the cost of shipping the books. Nearly 2,400 children in Southwest Wyoming are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming, with 6,850 having graduated.
Frink added, “The cost per child is less than $35 a year, but with this number of kids, it adds up. Our goal is to raise $65,000 a year. We rely on donations from our annual workplace campaigns as well as additional gifts and grants.”
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is also supported by City of Green River, Dominion Energy Foundation, Rock Springs Kiwanis, RSNB Bank, STS Foundation, Wells Fargo and Whisler Chevrolet.