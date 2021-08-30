...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Tuesday, August 31.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming Monday and
Tuesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
University of Wyoming Alumni Association to offer Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) on designated Fridays before UW home football games.
The first Kickoff Friday will take place Sept. 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. in front of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St. The reception will include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar. In case of inclement weather, the reception will be moved to the UW Alumni Family Room inside the Gateway Center.
“The UWAA staff and I look forward to welcoming our alumni and friends to the Alumni Center to celebrate not only the beginning of Cowboy football, but to introduce and welcome the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Camellia Okpodu,” UWAA Executive Director Keener Fry says.
UniWyo Federal Credit Union will sponsor the Sept. 3 Kickoff Friday.
The Cowboys will open the season Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. against Montana State University in War Memorial Stadium.
For more information about Kickoff Friday events, call the UWAA office at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.