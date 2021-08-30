Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) on designated Fridays before UW home football games.

The first Kickoff Friday will take place Sept. 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. in front of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St. The reception will include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar. In case of inclement weather, the reception will be moved to the UW Alumni Family Room inside the Gateway Center.

“The UWAA staff and I look forward to welcoming our alumni and friends to the Alumni Center to celebrate not only the beginning of Cowboy football, but to introduce and welcome the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Camellia Okpodu,” UWAA Executive Director Keener Fry says.

UniWyo Federal Credit Union will sponsor the Sept. 3 Kickoff Friday.

The Cowboys will open the season Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. against Montana State University in War Memorial Stadium.

For more information about Kickoff Friday events, call the UWAA office at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus